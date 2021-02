On the latest episode of the Insider the Box high school hockey podcast, Sheehan coach Dave Festa joins the show.

The Titans are off to a 3-0 start and have outscored opponents 22-6.

Festa joined the show to talk about the team’s hot start, the family atmosphere he has built in the program and a first that just occurred for the Sheehan program.

The Titans were voted as the No. 7 team in the latest New Haven Register/GameTimeCT poll.

If you can’t listen on this page, click here to listen.

