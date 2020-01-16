Inside the Box Podcast: Notre Dame-West Haven’s Larry Vieira joins the show

We are back.

After some time off from football and a dental procedure for one of the hosts, Pete Paguaga and Mike Fornabaio jumped back into the studio for the first time this season to talk some high school hockey.

It’s been a couple of months and a ton has happened during this season so far.

The hosts try to catch up and everything.

They are then joined by NDWH coach Larry Vieira to talk about the Green Knights hot start to the season.

Vieira is in his second season with the Green Knights and led them to the Division I finals a year ago.

Rundown