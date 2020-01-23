Inside the Box Podcast: Notre Dame-Fairfield’s Richie Minnix joins the show

Will the true top team in Connecticut please stand up?

It’s been a whirlwind at the top of the state as the big three teams are staking their claims as the top team in the state.

Pete Paguaga and Mike Fornabaio discuss the top team matchups and what it means for what we can expect down the stretch.

Also this past week Trinity Catholic played with six skaters and won its game against Northeastern. The four skaters were out with the flu.

Pete and Mike talked about whether or not the decision to play was dangerous.

In the second half of the show, Notre Dame-Fairfield coach Richie Minnix joined the show to talk about his first year with the Lancers.

Minnix is coming off a state championship win as the coach of the Lyman Hall co-op and they discuss what the transition has been like for Minnix.

Him and Pete also talk about their glory days going to school together at Southern Connecticut State University.

