The Inside the Box podcast is back this week with Northwest Catholic coach Dan Melanson.

Melanson has been apart of the Northwest Catholic hockey program in different roles and has been the head coach since the 2017-2018 season.

He joined the show to talk about being one the premiere program in the CCC and how much fun the CCC North has been to play in this season.

If you can’t listen on this page, click here to listen.

