Inside the Box Podcast: North Haven coach Chris Avena joins the show

Welcome back to Inside the Box.

Pete and Mike are back in studio for this week’s episode and are joined by North Haven coach Chris Avena.

Avena is in his second year leading the Indians program and has coached all around the state since the late 1990’s.

The longtime coach talks with Mike and Pete about playing in Division II, coaching at Staples and playing the FCIAC schedule, and whether or not the CIAC should go back to two Divisions instead of three.

Avena also discusses why he is in favor of playing in conference tournaments.

Remember, if the embed to listen doesn’t show, you can always listen by clicking here.

As always, you can subscribe to GameTimeCT podcasts on iTunes.

We are also now on Spotify, so you can listen to us there now.