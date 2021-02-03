Inside the Box Podcast: New Milford coach Scott Capriglione joins the show plus season preview

On Monday, Feb. 8 the puck will drop across the state and after 11 months to the day — since the CIAC cancelled the end of the winter season — high school hockey will be played.

It has been an interesting offseason, COVID-19 guidelines, teams changing home rinks, teams not playing this season, leagues shuffling its schedules have all happened and the games are here.

New Milford coach Scott Capriglione joins the show for the first episode to talk about his team’s end of the season — falling one win away from reaching Ingalls in the Division III state semifinals.

He also talked about how he team is using that end to help motivate them for this season.

With prep schools closing its doors to outside teams for numerous reasons. New Milford had to find a new home.

The Green Wave will practice three times a week — half the time they got to practice at the Canterbury School last year — and they will only host one home game all season.

Capriglione fills us in how that process happened and how his team had adapted to their unique position.

