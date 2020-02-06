Inside the Box Podcast: Lyman Hall co-op coach Dave Sagnella coach joins the show

Welcome back to Inside the Box.

Pete and Mike are back in studio for this week’s episode and are joined by first-year coach Dave Sagnella.

Before the Sagnella interview, Pete and Mike talk about the arrests of two parents after the Greenwich vs. Westhill/Stamford game on Friday, January, 31 and what, if anything, is being done to prevent something like this from happening again.

Sagnella is in his first season leading the Lyman Hall co-op, after being an assistant coach under former coach Richie Minnix.

The duo talks to Sagnella about his transition to head coach and as well as winning two state championships as an assistant coach.

They also chat about Sagnella’s playing days at East Haven and how high school hockey has changed since then.

