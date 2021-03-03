Inside the Box Podcast: CTHSHockey’s Luke Devoe joins the show

The Inside the Box podcast is back this week with a new interview with a fun guest, who we have wanted to have on the show for a while.

CTHSHockey’s Luke Devoe joins the show to talk about the start of CTHSHockey and how he and his team have grown their brand since over the last nine hockey seasons.

Luke and Pete also discuss the hockey season so far, talk surprise teams and predict the winners of each conference tournament.

It’s a little bit of a longer interview but worth the listen.

