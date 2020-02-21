Inside the Box: Fairfield Prep’s Matt Sather and Rudy Mauritz

Welcome back to Inside the Box.

Pete and Mike are on the road once again this week and this time the trip was to Wonderland of Ice to sit down with Fairfield Prep head coach Matt Sather and assistant coach Rudy Mauritz.

The duo has been coaching Fairfield Prep hockey for over 20 years and then in the spring they flip roles and Mauritz is the head coach of the baseball team while Sather is his assistant coach.

In the interview the coaches talk about how their friendship started and how they got both be successful coaches in the state.

We talk some hockey, the Fairfield Prep schedule and if there is anything in the water at Fairfield Prep to give us a reason on how they are so successful year in and year out.

