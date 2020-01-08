Indoor Track top performers

BOYS
55 – Baijeon Bookal (New Britain) 6.55; 300 – Christopher Pigatt (Hamden) 35.96; 600 – Keith Caouette (Watertown) 1:26.19; 1000 – Connor Parthasarthy (Hand) 2:39.90; 1600 – Nicholas Bendtsen (Wolcott) 4:32.63; 3200 – Gavin Sherry (Conard) 9:12.47, Callum Sherry (Conard) 9:36.82, Vebjoern Roeed (Conard) 9:37.67 (all three Conard times were Elm City Coaches meet records); 55 hurdles – Jared Russo (Notre Dame-West Haven) 8.07; 4×200 relay – Wilbur Cross (Devin Cue, Caleb Owen, Armon Hyslop, Jeremiah Williams) 1:34.82; 4×800 relay – Glastonbury (Jadyn Nogueira, Zach Smith, Ryan Smith, Seth Pavano) 8:41.21; Shot put – Davon Colon (Xavier) 49-0; High jump – Cornell Tonge (Hamden) 6-4; Pole Vault – Matthew Bigelow (Weston) 14-6; Long jump – Michael Toppin (Lyman Hall) 21-1.75; Triple jump – Jean Dixon-Bodie (Bloomfield) 51-6.5 (Hispanic Games, New York).
GIRLS
55 – Kisha Francois (East Haven) 7.48; 300 – Samantha Forrest (Glastonbury) 43.18; 600 – Olivia Dubue (Sheehan) 1:41.31; 1000 – Jaden Young (Woodland) 3:08.23; 1600 – Kathryn Rodrigues (Wolcott) 5:23.94; 3200 – Ava Graham (Bethel) 11:37.29; 55 hurdles – Kylie Neretich (Naugatuck) 9.23, Mariella Schweitzer (Barlow) 9.23; 4×200 relay – Weston 1:51.38 (no runners listed in results); 4×800 relay – Glastonbury (Emma Liu, Kylie Hilliard, Emma Smith, Casey MacElhiney) 10:02.87; Shot put – Leah Moore (Hillhouse) 40-4; High jump – Olivia Lombardi (Oxford) 5-0, Courtney Rowland (Nonnewaug) 5-0; Pole vault – Mallory Malz (Glastonbury) 10-6; Long jump – Mariella Schweitzer (Barlow) 16-7; Triple jump – Olivia Lombardi (Oxford) 33-0.
-Dan Nowak