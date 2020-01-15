Fairfield Ludlowe’s Tess Stapleton, left, runs during the 55 hurdles championship race at the Yale Interscholastic Track Classic at Coxe Cage in New Haven on Saturday. Fairfield Ludlowe’s Tess Stapleton, left, runs during the 55 hurdles championship race at the Yale Interscholastic Track Classic at Coxe Cage in New Haven on Saturday. Photo: Arnold Gold / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Arnold Gold / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Indoor Track: Top performers, meets to watch 1 / 1 Back to Gallery





BOYS

55 – Michael Rodia (Shelton) 6.48; 300 – Simon Jupp (Ridgefield) 34.73; 600 – Tobias Ruffo (Hall) 1:24.04; 1000 – Rhys Hammond (Stonington) 2:30.66; 1600 – Gavin Sherry (Conard) 4:18.11; 3200 – Gavin Sherry (Conard) 9:12.47, Callum Sherry (Conard) 9:36.82, Vebjoern Roeed (Conard) 9:37.67 (all three Conard times were Elm City Coaches meet records); 55 hurdles – Lorenzo Garcia (Northwest Catholic) 7.77; 4×200 relay – Wilbur Cross (Devin Cue, Caleb Owen, Armon Hyslop, Jeremiah Williams) 1:31.69; 4×800 relay – Glastonbury (Jadyn Nogueira, Zach Smith, Ryan Smith, Seth Pavano) 8:01.04; Shot put – Davon Colon (Xavier) 51-4.5; High jump – Cornell Tonge (Hamden) 6-4; Pole Vault – Matthew Bigelow (Weston) 14-6; Long jump – Marcus Guyton (Bethel) 22-1.50; Triple jump – Jean Dixon-Bodie (Bloomfield) 51-6.5 (Hispanic Games, New York).





GIRLS

55 – Shelby Dejana (Wilton) 7.37; 300 – Samantha Forrest (Glastonbury) 40.96; 600 – Emily Alexandru (Trumbull) 1:36.27; 1000 – Jenna Zydanowicz (Hall) 3:00.22; 1600 – Kate Hedlund (Manchester) 5:03.34; 3200 – Ava Graham (Bethel) 11:37.29; 55 hurdles – Tess Stapleton (Fairfield Ludlowe) 8.13, Mariella Schweitzer (Barlow) 9.23; 4×200 relay – Glastonbury 1:45.52 (no runners listed in results); 4×800 relay – Greenwich (no runners listed in results) 9:31.08; Shot put – Trinity Cardillo (Southington) 42-10; High jump – Tianna St. Louis (Tolland) 5-6, Courtney Rowland (Nonnewaug) 5-0; Pole vault – Elise Russell (Weston) 11-6, Paige Martin (Norwich Free Academy) 11-6; Long jump – Tess Stapleton (Fairfield Ludlowe) 19-5.5; Triple jump – Olivia Lombardi (Oxford) 33-0.





Meets To Watch

25th Annual New Balance Games, Friday-Saturday, at The Armory, New York: On Friday the event runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Saturday it runs from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Athletes from throughout Connecticut are expected to compete, including Mari Noble and Zoe Harris of Greenwich. For more information, directions, results and the ability to watch the events live go to www.ArmoryTrack.com.

Virginia Showcase, Friday-Sunday, at Liberty University, Lynchburg, Virginia: The three-day event begins at 9 a.m. all three days with 11 states sending athletes to the event. Some Connecticut athletes will compete led by Sean Dixon-Bodie of Bloomfield in the triple jump and Tess Stapleton of Fairfield Ludlowe in the long jump. Dixon-Bodie recently became the first high school athlete of the indoor season nationally to reach 50 feet in the triple jump when he won the event at the Hispanic Games in 51 feet, 6.5 inches. Stapleton is coming off a win in the long jump in 19-5.5 at the Yale Interscholastic Track Classic on Saturday. Both Dixon-Bodie and Stapleton are top seeds in their events. For more information and results go to va.milesplit.com.

— Dan Nowak