Indoor Track: Top performers, meets to watch

Darien's Nick Balenzano competes in the 600-meter run during a track and field meet at The Armory in New York City in January.

TOP TIMES





BOYS

55 – Michael Rodia (Shelton) 6.48; 300 – Simon Jupp (Ridgefield) 34.73; 600 – Tobias Ruffo (Hall) 1:24.04; 1000 – Rhys Hammond (Stonington) 2:30.66; 1600 – Gavin Sherry (Conard) 4:18.11; 3200 – Gavin Sherry (Conard) 9:12.47, Callum Sherry (Conard) 9:36.82, Vebjoern Roeed (Conard) 9:37.67 (all three Conard times were Elm City Coaches meet records); 55 hurdles – Enrique Lopez Garcia (Windham) 7.61; 4×200 relay – Wilbur Cross (Devin Cue, Caleb Owen, Armon Hyslop, Jeremiah Williams) 1:31.69; 4×800 relay – Glastonbury (Jadyn Nogueira, Zach Smith, Ryan Smith, Seth Pavano) 8:01.04; Shot put – Davon Colon (Xavier) 55-5; High jump – Cornell Tonge (Hamden) 6-4; Pole Vault – Matthew Bigelow (Weston) 14-6; Long jump – Marcus Guyton (Bethel) 22-1.50; Triple jump – Sean Dixon-Bodie (Bloomfield) 51-6.5 (Hispanic Games, New York).





GIRLS

55 – Shelby Dejana (Wilton) 7.37; 300 – Samantha Forrest (Glastonbury) 40.96, Nyia White (Wilbur Cross) 40.96; 600 – Emily Alexandru (Trumbull) 1:36.27; 1000 – Jenna Zydanowicz (Hall) 3:00.22; 1600 – Kate Hedlund (Manchester) 5:03.34; 3200 – Kate Hedlund (Manchester) 11:10.09; 55 hurdles – Tess Stapleton (Fairfield Ludlowe) 8.13, Mariella Schweitzer (Barlow) 9.23; 4×200 relay – Glastonbury 1:45.52 (no runners listed in results); 4×800 relay – Greenwich (no runners listed in results) 9:31.08; Shot put – Trinity Cardillo (Southington) 42-10; High jump – Tianna St. Louis (Tolland) 5-6, Courtney Rowland (Nonnewaug) 5-0; Pole vault – Paige Martin (NFA) 12-6; Long jump – Tess Stapleton (Fairfield Ludlowe) 19-5.5; Triple jump – Olivia Lombardi (Oxford) 33-0.

NOTE: The above results are top times and distances of Connecticut indoor track athletes overall for the entire season through Sunday.





Top performances

Nate Cramer, Fairfield Ludlowe: At the FCIAC Boys Eastern Championships, he won the 1600 (4:44.54) and the 3200 (10:21.68).

Nick Balenzano, Darien: He won the long jump (20-4.5) and the 45 dash (5.96) at the FCIAC Boys Eastern Championships.

Tess Stapleton Fairfield Ludlowe: She won the 45 dash (6.41), the 45 hurdles (6.99) and the long jump (16-9) at the FCIAC Girls Eastern Championships.

Anna Keeley, Fairfield Ludlowe: She won the 1600 (5:28.82) and the 3200 (12:06.34) at the FCIAC Girls Eastern Championships.

Morgan Fierro, Staples: At the FCIAC Boys Western Championships, he won the 1600 (4:42.39) and the 3200 (10:09.50).

Connor Mcgeehan, Staples: He won the high jump (5-10) and the long jump (19-11) at the FCIAC Boys Western Championships

Gary Moore, Hillhouse: Won the shot put in a meet record 53-5.75 at the SCC Boys Eastern Sectional meet.

Olivia Dubuc, Sheehan: She won the 300 (43.41) and 600 (1:43.18) at the SCC Girls Eastern Sectional meet.

Anna Steffen, Hand: She won the 1600 (5:27.81) and the 3200 (11:34.25) at the SCC Girls Eastern Sectional meet.

Erin Brennan, Sheehan: She won the pole vault (8-6) and the long jump (16-5.5) at the SCC Girls Eastern Sectional meet.

Leah Moore, Hillhouse: She won the shot put in a meet record 42-8.75 at the SCC Girls Eastern Sectional meet.





Meets To Watch

FCIAC Track and Field Championships, Today (Thursday), 4:30 p.m., at Floyd Little Athletic Center, New Haven: In the girls meet, Stapleton will be tough in the sprints and the long jump. Keeley, Amanda Graham of McMahon and Sarah Johnson of Danbury should provide some excitement in the 1600 and 3200. In the boys event, Cramer and Fierro are the ones to beat in the 1600 and 3200. Nick Taubenheim of Staples is the one to beat in the 1000 and will have challenges from Dave Cote of Wilton, Zachary Jelinek of Greenwich and Dylan Rosemark of Danbury.

SCC Track and Field Championships, Friday, 4 p.m., at Floyd Little Athletic Center: If the sectionals were any indication, there could be some boys and girls records set in this meet. In the boys meet, Davon Colon of Xavier is coming off a win in the shot put in a meet record 55 feet, 5 inches at the SCC West Sectional meet. Caleb Owen of Wilbur Cross won the 300 in a meet record 35.84 at the West Sectional and Jared Russo of Notre Dame-West Haven won the 55 hurdles in a meet record 7.94 at the West Sectional. In the girls meet, Nyia White of Wilbur Cross is coming off a win in the 300 in a meet record 40.96 at the Western Sectional meet. Steffen is the overwhelming favorite to win the 1600 and 3200 (see last week’s performances above at SCC East Sectional).

SWC Track and Field Championships, Saturday, 5 p.m.: This meet apears to be wide open for both the boys and girls in the South-West Conference meet. In the boys meet, Marcus Guyton of Bethel and John Cassol of Weston will challenge for the 55 hurdles and Guyton is one of the favorites in the long jump. In the boys meet, Miranda Anastasakis of Bethel should excel in the marathon events as a top challenger in the 1000 and 1600. Kayla Ondy of Immaculate is another favorite in the 1600 and also in the 3200.

Milrose Games, Thursday (6 p.m.) and Saturday (11:30 a.m.), The Armory (New York): The event kicks off on Thursday with field events — girls pole vault and boys and girls weight throw. Paige Martin (NFA) and Elise Russell (Weston) will compete in the pole vault. Trinity Cardillo (Southington), Alliya Boothe (Bloomfield) and Leah Moore will compete in the weight throw. On Saturday, among the Connecticut athletes committed to compete are Simon Jupp (Ridgefield) will compete in the 600-meter run, Matthew Farrell (Loomis Chaffee) and Gavin Sherry (Conard) will compete in the 1 Mile, Sean Dixon-Bodie (Bloomfield) and Korey Steele (Bloomfield) will compete in the triple jump, the Greenwich girls will compete in the 4×800 relay and the Sacred Heart Academy girls will compete in the 4×400 relay.

— Dan Nowak