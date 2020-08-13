In letter to CIAC, Department of Health recommends Connecticut move football, volleyball to spring

The morning after the CIAC voted to go ahead with a full fall sports plan, Connecticut’s Department of Public Health told the organization it was recommending moving higher risk sports like football and girls volleyball to the spring as the state began returning students to school.

That recommendation wasn’t received, however, until after the CIAC’s decision continue its plans to conduct a fall season.

DPH’s advice, released in a letter Thursday morning, says state schools should “focus on re-starting academics first, allowing schools and students to acclimate to social distancing and mask-wearing requirements that are critical to successful reopening … followed shortly thereafter by the introduction of lower-risk sports.”

The DPH recommended the CIAC postpone all interscholastic activities — including conditioning and practices for fall sports — “until at least two weeks before the reopening of in-person instruction in schools.”

According to the letter, CIAC executive director Glenn Lungarini spoke with DPH staff on Sunday, Monday, and then on Wednesday, when he requested a written recommendation from the DPH ahead of the CIAC’s Board of Control vote.

Lungarini sent an email to DPH epidemiologist Tom St. Louis at 1:49 a.m. Wednesday.

“As CIAC considers the prospects of fall football, can DPH give us its position on that sport at this time? Based on CT’s COVID health metrics, does the science suggest that it is not safe to play a “high risk” (CIAC and NFHS classification) sport, specifically football, at the present time or in the fall?” the email said. “Thank you for running this by the appropriate people at DPH and providing any written position that CIAC can refer to in our consideration of a football opportunity.”

The CIAC Board of Control, however, voted to push ahead with the planned fall sports season in a 17-0 decision by voting members, contradicting a recommendation to delay to spring by its football committee.

Lungarini said Wednesday the board’s decision was based on advice from the Connecticut Medical Society’s Sports Medicine Committee and various advisors.

The DPH also advised CIAC to postpone sports deemed “higher risk” by the National Federation of High School Associations’ Sports Medicine Advisory committee. “In Connecticut, this includes football,” the letter added, saying that football is more conducive to spreading the coronavirus through infectious respiratory droplets.

In an interview Wednesday, Lungarini said he didn’t think it was fair to single out football to be higher risk than the the contact received in hockey or basketball, which he said had been played with few coronavirus issues throughout the summer. “Have high risk sports been successful (this summer)? The answer to that is, yes,” Lungarini said.

Gov. Ned Lamont’s office on Thursday declined to specfically address the discrepancy between the DPH’s recommendation and CIAC’s decision.

Lamont spokesman Max Reiss did issue a statement: “Gov. Lamont has led Connecticut to low infection rates and low positivity rates by allowing the best available public health information and experts to be his guide, and that approach will continue, as it is the best path forward to keep all of our residents safe.”

Earlier Thursday, Connecticut House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz (D-Berlin/Southington) and Deputy Minority Leader Vincent Candelora (R-North Branford) issued a joint statement saying they both agreed with the CIAC’s decision to go forward with the fall season.

Aresimowicz is the head football coach at Berlin and Candelora the owner of the Connecticut Sportsplex facility in North Branford.

“We all acknowledge this remains a fluid situation that demands flexibility, yet with the strict safety protocols that are being put in place, combined with the best health statistics and metrics of any state in the country,” Aresimowicz said. “Connecticut is a place where this can work safely if we all follow the guidelines.”

Candelora said his sports complex has seen no outbreaks since reopening June 20. “Connecticut needs to move ahead with a sensible, but robust, high school sports program when our kids go back to school in September,” Candelora said.

Under the CIAC’s plan, football is set to begin practicing in cohorts on Monday and all other sports, including volleyball, are set to begin the following week.

“As schools begin welcoming students back into their buildings, communities will be able to assess the proper implantation of the mitigation strategies outlined in the State Department of Education’s re-opening guidance and put into place any necessary corrective actions.

“It makes sense from a public health perspective to allow this process to become well-established before introducing sports.”