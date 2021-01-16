‘I had all the hope in the world’: McMahon seniors facing third season of canceled sports

All Ryan Santora, Jake Seco and Artie Cocchia want is to be able to put on a McMahon uniform again.

When the CIAC made its announcement on winter sports Thursday, the three seniors were among many athletes across the state dealt the gut punch of their senior wrestling season being canceled.

In fact, the three were hit with more of a one-two gut punch, as they were told not only that wrestling was off, but that the possibility of a spring football season had also voted down by the CIAC Board of Control.

For Santora and Cocchia, having seasons canceled is becoming old hat after Cocchia missed out on baseball in the spring, football in the fall and now wrestling and spring football. Santora did the same except he missed lacrosse rather than baseball in the spring.

“I was upset (Thursday) when I found out. I really wanted to have some kind of team aspect to the wrestling season,” Santora said. “I understand we can’t go against other schools, but I would have liked some kind of team thing rather than telling us we’re just shut down and we aren’t even going to try. I know wrestling is high-contact sport and is hard to do with masks, but I wish we had something.”

Lacrosse is currently listed in the same high-risk category as wrestling, leaving the spring season for Santora in limbo for now.

In the fall, McMahon did hold football practices and played in two 7-on-7 games, but that too was shut down after McMahon had to halt all fall sports due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the school.

“We practiced for a couple weeks and we only had a certain number of kids out here,” Cocchia said. “We couldn’t have 11 guys out here at once and we couldn’t do much with that. We just couldn’t put the puzzle pieces together. It was more of ‘OK, who’s here, who’s not, who is choosing to work over being here, who’s not showing up?’ By the end we only had like seven starters on offense.”

With the CIAC saying they would move football to an alternative season in late winter/early spring only to nix that idea Thursday, the three seniors were twice as dejected.

“Honestly speaking, I thought we were going to get a four-game schedule or something” Cocchia said about spring football. “Things changed and COVID is everywhere now and not having the spring football they promised us is devastating.”

Despite having two seasons already canceled, all three were optimistic that wrestling would be able to go forward in some way.

“I had all the hope in the world because I really wanted it to happen,” Seco said. “At the same time, we have to be realistic. With what’s going on right now, you can’t really expect to wrestle. If we could get tested once a week just to wrestle, I would do that in a heartbeat. I would have done anything.”

Seco, who does not compete in a spring sport, has now played his final game in McMahon’s red, white and blue, while Cocchia and Santora hold out hope that the spring season will take place.

Seco said while knowing his time as a varsity athlete is over is depressing, he is trying to channel that energy into other things.

“I just work out and try to use that bad energy in a whole other way,” Seco said. “I recently tried meditating and I love meditating now. It feels really good after a workout. You just need to find ways to keep yourself busy with no sports.”

One of the potential issues is that after having so many sports canceled over the last year, some students are becoming apathetic toward training, not believing there will be any sports.

“The hard part now is getting the lacrosse players motivated to get out there and even just throw a ball against a wall for 20 minutes or do something to build a team,” Santora said. “I believe we will have a season so let’s get active and try to build up and get going.”

Seco and Cocchia may try to play club sports in college, while Santora plans to play lacrosse at Pennsylvania College of Technology, saying that gave him a little something to look forward to.

“I feel terrible for the guys who don’t have any offers or don’t want to play in college and this may be it and they got nothing,” Santora said as he gestured toward his friend Seco. “A sport you put everything into, when it’s not there, leaves a big hole. These guys are my brothers and I wish we could have kept it going. At least we know we’re not alone as long as we have each other to go through this with.”