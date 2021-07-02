‘I always like doing difficult things’: New Canaan’s Brady commits to play football at Army

5 1 of 5 Scott Ericson / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 5 Scott Ericson / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 5 4 of 5 Scott Ericson / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 5 of 5









For as long as Ned Brady can remember he has wanted to do two things, play football for New Canaan and serve his country.

Over the next two years, the 6-foot-5, 245 pound offensive lineman, will get his chance to do both.

Brady, a rising senior at New Canaan, has committed to play football at the United States Military Academy at West Point in the fall of 2022.

“I grew up always wanting to go to Army or Navy and wanting to serve. That’s my dream to be in the Army,” Brady said. “My older brother just joined the Army and is going the special forces route and that is something I would want to do as well. Every summer as a kid we would tour West Point and we’d always go to football games there in the fall. Since then, it was pretty much the only place I wanted to play.”

The other place he wanted to play was on Dunning Field, where he grew up watching games on Friday nights and hoping to someday be on the field where his idols played.

“My parents are immigrants so I didn’t grow up in a football Sunday type of household. I didn’t really watch football until I was in fifth grade,” Brady said. “Growing up this was my football, coming to these games on Friday nights at Dunning. I always just wanted to be a New Canaan football player. I was pretty obsessed with Connor Buck and Zach Allen and Lucas Niang. I was so obsessed with those guys and just wanted to be like them someday.”

Brady’s parents are both from Ireland, and while they did not know football, their work ethic was passed on to their son.

Brady has been voted by his teammates as captain for the 2021 team along with Henry Cunney, Vin Cognetta and Conor Bailey.

He has also been named captain of the basketball team for next season.

“He’s a natural leader and the kids voted unanimously for him to be a captain,” New Canaan football coach Lou Marinelli said. “He is one of the best kids I have ever had here. If you ask his basketball coach or his teachers, they will all say the same thing. He tries so hard and really pushes himself in every rep. He hustles all the time, every play, every drill. We would love if all of our players could emulate that type of effort.”

Marinelli said Brady reminds him very much of Allen in that he focuses on his schoolwork just as much as he does on his athletics and is driven by the same competitive spirit.

As a young player, Brady attended the Rams football camp held each summer for third through eighth grade students where he got to play in front of the likes of Allen, Buck and other New Canaan players and coaches.

Last week, Marinelli asked Brady to address this year’s campers to close out one session of the camp.

“It was pretty surreal talking at the camp with the little kids. When I got home I couldn’t believe I just did that,” Brady said. “I remember going to that camp when I was younger and being so worried about impressing Zach Allen and all those guys. Now, I am the guy talking to them and it’s pretty cool. I want to pass on the importance of the culture. This is a Friday night lights town and football is everything. Going to that camp and giving your full effort and impressing the coaches is something that is super important. The future of the program is just as important as my senior season.”

Brady started on the varsity his sophomore season and was able to play in the independent league started last fall due to the CIAC season being shut down by COVID-19.

He had offers from several Division I schools but always had his heart set on Army.

“He could have gone to BC, Rutgers, Syracuse but he chose a service academy. It takes a very special person to do that,” Marinelli said. “He’s the anchor of our offensive line since his sophomore year. He’s big and fast and works as hard as anybody in the weight room and with his academics. He tries to be the best at everything he does. He’s a great student and a great teammate. I can’t say enough good things about him.”

Choosing the harder path is something Brady has always found himself doing.

“I always like doing difficult things. Especially when it comes to the military. It’s what I always wanted to do,” Brady said. “Honestly, I am looking forward to going to basic training and doing all the cool military stuff. The thing I think sets me apart is that I always want to do more. I never want to stop.”