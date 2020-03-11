GameTime CT

Hundreds protest CIAC decision to cancel remaining winter tournaments

https://twitter.com/PetePaguaga/status/1237769286233591808Hundreds of high school student-athletes, coaches, athletic directors and parents protested outside the offices of the CIAC Wednesday morning, 24 hours after the state’s governing body for high school sports announced the cancellation of the remainder of its winter state tournaments.

Here’s a look at what has happened at the protest this far: