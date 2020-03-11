Hundreds protest CIAC decision to cancel remaining winter tournaments

https://twitter.com/PetePaguaga/status/1237769286233591808Hundreds of high school student-athletes, coaches, athletic directors and parents protested outside the offices of the CIAC Wednesday morning, 24 hours after the state’s governing body for high school sports announced the cancellation of the remainder of its winter state tournaments.

Here’s a look at what has happened at the protest this far:

Correction, there were 100 but now about 400 protestor at CIAC protest at CIAC office in Cheshire. #ctbb #ctgb #cthock — Dan Nowak (@NHRDanNowak) March 11, 2020

So this just happened. Student walk into parking lot of CIAC while Glenn Lungarini is giving press conference. He then is escorted back inside #ctbb #ctgb #cthk pic.twitter.com/vTrNQvVlx7 — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) March 11, 2020

Hand senior #ctgb player Sara Wohlgemuth is here and she talks about how she and her teammates heard of the protest and what they want to accomplish #ctbb #cthk pic.twitter.com/g3YYMx05Gp — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) March 11, 2020

Students at the door chanting “talk it over” clever #cthk kids starting that one pic.twitter.com/vpeIM16QjW — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) March 11, 2020

ND-Fairfield coach Maria Conlon is with her team, a handful of coaches are here as well, at the protest at the CIAC. Conlons Lancers were the No. 1 team in the state and favorite to win Class L #ctgb pic.twitter.com/bR2wsQJVOq — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) March 11, 2020

Though this has very peaceful so far. Weve had an egg thrown at building and then a full soda bottle #ctbb #ctgb #cthk — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) March 11, 2020

5 things (4 drinks and one egg) have been thrown at building. One kid has been told to leave by police #ctbb #ctgb #cthk — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) March 11, 2020

Chants of "We want Glenn (Lungarini) going up" plastic cups being throw on building. One member of media got hit with one (not me). — Joe Morelli (@nhrJoeMorelli) March 11, 2020

Student threw something and the cops took care of that quickly. pic.twitter.com/pOMoyXzO3y — Shawn McFarland (@McFarland_Shawn) March 11, 2020

Proud of our ND students for attending today’s rally/protest at CIAC. They were respectful but wanted their voice heard on something they believe was taken from them. Heart breaks for teams who didn’t get to finish season in action, especially the seniors. pic.twitter.com/LtUlgzedCN — NDWHAthletics (@NDWHAthletics) March 11, 2020

NWC’s Luke Gfeller and Nate Loitz are here and talking about just wanting a chance to compete and go out on their terms #cthk pic.twitter.com/aG6SBW9qbK — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) March 11, 2020