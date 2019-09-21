Hugo throws, runs Barlow past Law to move to 2-0

Barlow QB Brett Hugo on getting to throw it around a bit #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/actOIumU2Y — Ryan Lacey (@RyanLacey11) September 21, 2019

REDDING — He didn’t have to throw a pass in Week 1, but sure did in Week 2.

Barlow quarterback Brett Hugo didn’t mind, though. He was just as comfortable tossing the rock down the field as he was keeping it or pitching to his teammates.

The senior once again orchestrated the triple option to perfection, running for a touchdown and throwing for another as the Falcons routed Jonathan Law 34-0 Friday to improve to 2-0.

“I’m proud of them,” said Barlow coach T.J. Cavaliere, who once upon a time was an offensive coordinator at Law. “We talked about how it was a great team win. The offense did what they do and the defense played their hearts out. There’s a little bit of excitement here now.”

Hugo threw two downfield strikes, including to Woodie Janki that led to a score in the second quarter.

Hugo with the throw to Falowski, who makes a nice sliding catch and it’s 27-0 over Law in the second #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/ahr0AFscbj — Ryan Lacey (@RyanLacey11) September 20, 2019

“The receivers wanted it,” Hugo said. “They’re two big guys and they’re great. We’ve practiced those plays all summer in passing leagues and it was great to finally hit them.”

Barlow took note as Law put 50 on Lyman Hall last week, but that wasn’t at all evident Friday. The Falcons set the tone from the start, allowing just two first downs in the first half. That set up absurd field position — Barlow’s first four drives started in Law’s territory and three ended in touchdowns. The Falcons registered five sacks.

The backbreaker for the Lawmen came late in the second quarter trailing 20-0. They nearly converted on a fourth down deep in Barlow territory, but proceeded to surrender a 13-play, 70 yard drive that ended in Hugo’s touchdown pass to Harry Falowski with seconds left.

“The offensive line was great,” Hugo said. “They’re mostly seniors and they just plow the way every single week. They should get most of the credit.”

Law had several chances in the red zone, but a sack on fourth down and an interception near the goal line ended a pair of drives. A dropped touchdown on another drive also befell the visitors.

Paradise preserves the shutout with a pick near the end zone, Barlow leads 34-0 with 9:15 left #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/9eHKMabpd7 — Ryan Lacey (@RyanLacey11) September 21, 2019

“We couldn’t convert and our offense and special teams left our defense out there too long,” Lawmen coach Erik Larka said. “They’re going to wear you down, it’s hard to replicate their speed in practice so it took us a couple of possessions to get adjusted.”

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Brett Hugo, Barlow: Finished with 106 yards on 16 carries, most of which came in the first half.

UTILITY MAN

Barlow senior Michael Puglio has spent most of his varsity career kicking extra points, but has seen action in the running back rotation this season. He found the end zone for the first time Friday on a 3-yard run that put the Falcons up 14-0.

Hugo’s second pass attempt of the season goes a long way, he takes it in next play and it’s 20-0 Barlow over Law 8:08 left in second #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/PK0OI52dMy — Ryan Lacey (@RyanLacey11) September 20, 2019

QUOTABLE

“It was basically a perfect storm,” Larka said. “Everything you don’t want to do against an option team went wrong for us and put them in a position to utilize that and jump on us early.”

“We looked and saw they were more balanced than Bunnell,” Cavaliere said. “We knew (Law’s Curtis Murphy) was a good, patient runner and we did a good job of shutting that down for the most part and making them sit in the pocket and throw the ball.”

UP NEXT

Barlow will take its longest trip of the season next week when it visits Tolland while Law (1-1) welcomes Plainville to Milford.

