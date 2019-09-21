Hughes’ hat trick propels No. 1 Glastonbury over No. 4 Farmington

Alec Hughes of Glastonbury talks after his hat trick #ctbsoc pic.twitter.com/CtDlq5uwUS — Scott Ericson (@EricsonSports) September 20, 2019

GLASTONBURY — According to Glastonbury boys soccer coach Mark Landers, the Tomahawks have a long way to go before they reach their potential.

That should be a scary thought for soccer teams not only in the CCC, but around the state.

No. 1 ranked Glastonbury (3-0) thoroughly dominated time of possession, scoring early and often in beating rival No. 4 Farmington 4-1 Friday evening in front of a large home crowd.

The Tomahawks started five juniors and two sophomores, but seemed to be in sync offensively and defensively.

“We are still working on that kind of stuff and what it’s going to mean to become a family and how to represent our school. It’s a work in progress,” Landers said. “I thought we had pockets of good moments where we can play the ball to feet. We got away from that a little in the first half and tried to settle the game down a little more in the second half. When we can settle the game down and play to feet, we are much better.”

Senior striker Alec Hughes busted out for a hat trick, getting going right away with a goal less than three minutes into the game.

After the ball was swiftly moved from the Glastonbury backline through the midfield and up to the forwards, Hughes finished with authority on a cross from midfielder Matt Carmichael.

Hughes would put Glastonbury up 2-0 with 8:35 left in the half, beating the Farmington keeper to a ball at the top off the box, played in by Zach Gardner.

Two minutes into the second half, Farmington had an opportunity to cut the lead in half on a penalty kick after a hand ball in the box on Glastonbury.

Glastonbury keeper Brett Schneider would keep the shutout intact, diving to his left for the save.

Hughes would strike again, beating the keeper to a loose ball once again and calmly sending the ball in with 31:11 left to play.

Glastonbury went up 4-0 on a goal by Alex Szalkiewicz off a rebound with 13 minutes remaining.

Farmington (2-1) kept plugging away, with David Coello eventually scoring on a direct kick from just outside the box with 12:04 left.

“Glastonbury is really well coached and really disciplined,” Farmington coach Nick Boorman said. “We are going to use this as motivation to keep getting better every single time we touch the field. I am proud of my guys for playing hard until the last second.”

The goal was the first one allowed by Glastonbury since Oct. 23 of last season when it lost 4-1 to Farmington. The Tomahawks did not allow a goal in the state tournament or in their first two games this season.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Alec Hughes, Glastonbury. The senior scored three times, finding himself on the receiving end of quality passes all game long.

QUOTABLE

“We have great teamwork and have been passing it really well,” Hughes said. “That has set up easy chances. None of my chances have been hard to finish because my teammates are setting me up right in front of the goal.”

GLASTONBURY 4, FARMINGTON 1

FARMINGTON 0 1—1

GLASTONBURY 2 2—4

GOALS: G—Alec Hughes 3, Alex Szalkiewicz; F—David Coello. Assists: G—Matt Carmichael, Zach Gardner. Goalies: G—Brett Schneider 5 saves; F—Patrick Pietraszewski 9 saves

Records: G – 3-0; F –2-1