How we got here: A timeline of CT high school sports’ 2020 fall to winter

Over the past three months a lot has happened. The CIAC cancelled 11-on-11 football, while independent football teams were created around the state. The CIAC has also made a decision to postpone the beginning of the winter season.

Back in early September, we ran down the series of events that got us to the cancellation of tackle football for the fall. We take a look back at some important dates and stories since then.

♦♦♦

Sept. 6

Over 100 players rally to “let us play” at West Hartford’s Blue Back Square and Town Hall. Several players gather at Fairfield Ludlowe to film a short video for “one more play.”

♦♦♦

Sept. 7

A rally for football in New Canaan.

♦♦♦

Sept. 9

Rally at the Capitol in Hartford draws an estimated 1,200 supporters. Lamont later says he’ll bring DPH and CIAC together on Sept. 11 at the Capitol.

♦♦♦

Sept. 11

In the meeting at the Capitol, the CIAC brings mitigation strategies like face shields and sideline limits in hope of changing DPH’s recommendation. Deidre Gifford says DPH will review but still sees football as high-risk.

♦♦♦

Sept. 14

DPH replies in a letter to the CIAC saying there is no scientific evidence to say the mitigating strategies will actually mitigate. CIAC says the Board of Control will meet in the coming days. A meeting is set for Thursday, Sept. 17, then pushed up a day.

♦♦♦

Sept. 16

The Board of Control overturns its Aug. 23 decision, allowing a sport canceled in the fall to be played in the spring if it doesn’t adversely affect spring sports. It sticks with its decision to cancel 11-on-11.

♦♦♦

Sept. 21

The ECC announces its “Alternative Football” plan: 7-on-7, lineman challenges, postseason combine. Games begin Sept. 23 and are completed before the last week of Oct. A skills competition finale, however, is canceled as COVID rates rise in southeastern Connecticut. …Meanwhile, other sports begin full-team practice.

♦♦♦

Sept. 23

FCIAC ADs approve a 7-on-7/strength challenge format. Meriden schools reveal that they’re working toward a club season.

♦♦♦

Sept. 24

The SCC plans to send a 7-on-7 proposal to principals. Meriden allows the use of its fields for independent football.

♦♦♦

Sept. 25

DPH issues new guidance putting youth and other amateur sports in line with interscholastics. Tackle football, wrestling, cheer, dance, boys lacrosse practices/games are not recommended. Indoor moderate-risk sports are OK with modifications.

♦♦♦

Sept. 29

The CIAC approves an “alternative season” plan for sports that can’t complete a fall or winter season; at the moment, that’s tackle football. …The Meriden Board of Education approves school equipment for independent football.

♦♦♦

Oct. 1

All fall sports, except football, begin competition and will play with varying degrees of success, depending on their school’s COVID-19 issues, through Nov. 17.

♦♦♦

Oct. 5-9

Following Meriden’s lead, a number of towns across the state approve the use of equipment for potential independent teams. New Britain approves fields/equipment on Oct. 5. Derby does the same on Oct. 6. …The first reported scrimmage is between the Meriden independent teams and one loosely attached to Amity at Falcon Field in Meriden.

♦♦♦

Oct. 15

The Board of Control sets an initial framework for the winter season, “solely for scheduling purposes.”

♦♦♦

Oct. 17

As eight independent football teams out of Fairfield County finalize their organization under the auspices of the Fairfield County Football League, the Connecticut State Board of Football Officials says it will not permit its members to referee independent football games, citing potential legal issues. …Independent referees, some from neighboring states and college organizations are procured, however, and the FCFL begins play with four games: Darien defeats Fairfield Mustangs; New Canaan defeats Bad Sons Football Club; Stamford defeats Danbury; Fairfield Falcons defeat Westport. …Up in Meriden, Platt and Maloney meet.

♦♦♦

Oct. 23

The CHSIFL begins in earnest with a handful more teams joining the fray and most games being played in near-secrecy. Fairfield takes away Ludlowe’s Taft Field from the FCFL. …The Connecticut independent football league phenomenon, believed to be nationally unique, is chronicled in The Washington Post.

♦♦♦

Nov. 5

Gov. Ned Lamont issues an executive order allowing DECD to set parameters on youth sports. DECD says high-risk sports can’t play games the rest of the calendar year as of Nov. 9. The independent football leagues say they’ll shut down.

♦♦♦

Nov. 7-8

The FCFL and CHSFIL independent leagues play their last games. Despite many independent teams getting only a handful of games in, organizers and participants declare it a success and say they’re prepared to start up again in the spring.

♦♦♦

Nov. 9

DPH guidance updated, mirroring the Nov. 5 announcement. DECD sector rules released the next day say that anything the DPH does not recommend is not allowed.

♦♦♦

Nov. 17

The CIAC Board of Control postpones winter sports until Jan. 19.