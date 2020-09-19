GameTime CT

Connecticut's premier high school sports website

Scorestream Winter Sports + Football Banner

Football

How much does it cost to equip a football player from the head down?

|

Football equipment room. (File Photo, Hearst)

Since the CIAC’s cancellation of 11-on-11 football this fall and with a glimmer of hope for a chance to play in the spring, high school football players around the state are scrambling to figure out what they are going to do next.

There seems to be an impetus across the state about starting up independent club teams outside the CIAC’s jurisdiction. But those could face many challenges getting off the ground.

One challenge that has been mentioned is equipment.

Club or private teams are not expected to have access to equipment that has been purchased by the school systems.

“The big issue is how kids get access to equipment,” Staples’ athletic director Marty Lisevick said to GameTimeCT earlier this week. “Town attorneys balked at having schools leasing helmets and pads due to possible liability.”

Danbury athletic director Chip Salvestrini went a step further. “That’s not to say they can’t go out and purchase their own,” he said. “But when you have 40 different kids from all dynamics, some can afford it, some can’t, some will end up with junk and some won’t.

“That’s not a good thing for anybody.”

So GameTimeCT decided to see how much it would cost to fully equip a football player from head-to-toe.

We spoke with John Marion, who is the Territory Manager for BSN Sports Equipment for Connecticut, Rhode Island, Maine, Vermont and Massachusetts.

BSN sells football equipment to many athletic departments in Connecticut.

Marion laid out the price range for each piece of equipment a football player would need if they wanted to get on the field.

We’ll be using BSN’s wholesale prices that Marion shared as an example of cost in the likely case a player doesn’t own any equipment:

♦♦♦

Helmets

BSN sells Schutt Helmets

The Harding High School football team received new helmets for the upcoming season, in Bridgeport, Conn. Aug. 3, 2017.

BSN price range: $95 to $130 for one helmet

Price for a team of 50 players: $4,750 to $6,500

♦♦♦

Shoulder Pads

BSN sells Douglas and Razor Shoulder Pads

Shelton’s Tyler Pjatak lowers a shoulder against an NFA defender when the Gaels turned back the Falcons. Football action between Shelton High and Norwich Free Academy at Finn Stadium, Shelton, CT, Friday, September 27, 2019.

BSN: $125 to $185 for one set of shoulder pads

Team of 50: $6,250 to $9,250

♦♦♦

Padded Girdles

The equipment room for Vidor High School’s football team is managed by David Shaw, who has organized everything from to-be-laundered jerseys to pads, helmets and uniforms in orderly compartments. After years working to raise funds, Vidor High School’s football equipment and uniforms are finally up to date. This year’s helmets have been revamped, and the team has purchased several concussion helmets, which can monitor the number and severity of hits that players may endure during game play. Photo taken Wednesday, August 2, 2017 Kim Brent/The Enterprise

BSN: $25 to $40 for one girdle

Team of 50: $1,250 to $2,000

♦♦♦

Knee Pads

Knee, thigh and other football pads in storage (File Photo, Hearst)

BSN: $2.50 to $4 for a set of two

Team of 50: $125 to $200

♦♦♦

Cleats

BSN has contracts with Nike and Under Armor

Football cleats in storage (File Photo, Hearst)

BSN: $45 to $90

Team of 50: $2,250 to $4,500

♦♦♦

Mouthpiece

BSN usually sells them to teams in bulk of 50 or 100

Associated Press

BSN Custom: $20 to $25

BSN Generic: $1.50 to $2

Team of 50 Custom: $1,000 to $1,250

Team of 50 Generic: $75 to $100

♦♦♦

Jerseys/Pants

BSN sells them in units, meaning the jersey and the pants. BSN has contracts with Nike and Under Armor as well as other smaller companies

Football Jerseys (File photo Hearst)

BSN Nike or Under Armor Two-Color Unit: $85 to $120

BSN Other Two-Color Unit: $55-$85

Team of 50 Nike or Under Armor: $4,250 to $6,000

Team of 50 Other: $2,750 to $4,250

♦♦♦

Practice Jerseys/Pants

BSN jersey with one color, logo and number on the back: $10 to $30

The Darien offensive line faces off against the defense in a practice on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.

Team of 50: $500 to $1,500

BSN pants one color: $20 to $30

Team of 50: $1,000 to $1,500

♦♦♦

Speciality Items

Action from Rockville football practice on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

BSN rib cage protectors: $30 to $45

BSN back plate: $15 to $25

BSN decals for helmets: $1.25 to $9.75

BSN Schutt splash guards: $15 to $25

♦♦♦

Footballs

Teams usually order between eight and 10 balls each season.

Footballs lay on the ground during a strength and conditioning workout (File Photo Hearst Media)

BSN Spalding Alpha (recommended football of the CIAC, used in postseason games): $78 to $80

BSN Wilson GST Series: $78 to $80

♦♦♦

Total

We took the lowest total and the highest total and did not include any specialty items or team footballs.

Lewis Mills’ Nick Romano celebrates after causing a fumble in the football game between Berlin and Lewis Mills at Lewis Mills high in Burlington on Oct. 19, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

One football player: $379 to $654

Team of 50: $18,950 to $32,700