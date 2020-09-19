How much does it cost to equip a football player from the head down?

Since the CIAC’s cancellation of 11-on-11 football this fall and with a glimmer of hope for a chance to play in the spring, high school football players around the state are scrambling to figure out what they are going to do next.

There seems to be an impetus across the state about starting up independent club teams outside the CIAC’s jurisdiction. But those could face many challenges getting off the ground.

One challenge that has been mentioned is equipment.

Club or private teams are not expected to have access to equipment that has been purchased by the school systems.

“The big issue is how kids get access to equipment,” Staples’ athletic director Marty Lisevick said to GameTimeCT earlier this week. “Town attorneys balked at having schools leasing helmets and pads due to possible liability.”

Danbury athletic director Chip Salvestrini went a step further. “That’s not to say they can’t go out and purchase their own,” he said. “But when you have 40 different kids from all dynamics, some can afford it, some can’t, some will end up with junk and some won’t.

“That’s not a good thing for anybody.”

So GameTimeCT decided to see how much it would cost to fully equip a football player from head-to-toe.

We spoke with John Marion, who is the Territory Manager for BSN Sports Equipment for Connecticut, Rhode Island, Maine, Vermont and Massachusetts.

BSN sells football equipment to many athletic departments in Connecticut.

Marion laid out the price range for each piece of equipment a football player would need if they wanted to get on the field.

We’ll be using BSN’s wholesale prices that Marion shared as an example of cost in the likely case a player doesn’t own any equipment:

♦♦♦

Helmets

BSN sells Schutt Helmets

BSN price range: $95 to $130 for one helmet

Price for a team of 50 players: $4,750 to $6,500

♦♦♦

Shoulder Pads

BSN sells Douglas and Razor Shoulder Pads

BSN: $125 to $185 for one set of shoulder pads

Team of 50: $6,250 to $9,250

♦♦♦

Padded Girdles

BSN: $25 to $40 for one girdle

Team of 50: $1,250 to $2,000

♦♦♦

Knee Pads

BSN: $2.50 to $4 for a set of two

Team of 50: $125 to $200

♦♦♦

Cleats

BSN has contracts with Nike and Under Armor

BSN: $45 to $90

Team of 50: $2,250 to $4,500

♦♦♦

Mouthpiece

BSN usually sells them to teams in bulk of 50 or 100

BSN Custom: $20 to $25

BSN Generic: $1.50 to $2

Team of 50 Custom: $1,000 to $1,250

Team of 50 Generic: $75 to $100

♦♦♦

Jerseys/Pants

BSN sells them in units, meaning the jersey and the pants. BSN has contracts with Nike and Under Armor as well as other smaller companies

BSN Nike or Under Armor Two-Color Unit: $85 to $120

BSN Other Two-Color Unit: $55-$85

Team of 50 Nike or Under Armor: $4,250 to $6,000

Team of 50 Other: $2,750 to $4,250

♦♦♦

Practice Jerseys/Pants

BSN jersey with one color, logo and number on the back: $10 to $30

Team of 50: $500 to $1,500

BSN pants one color: $20 to $30

Team of 50: $1,000 to $1,500

♦♦♦

Speciality Items

BSN rib cage protectors: $30 to $45

BSN back plate: $15 to $25

BSN decals for helmets: $1.25 to $9.75

BSN Schutt splash guards: $15 to $25

♦♦♦

Footballs

Teams usually order between eight and 10 balls each season.

BSN Spalding Alpha (recommended football of the CIAC, used in postseason games): $78 to $80

BSN Wilson GST Series: $78 to $80

♦♦♦

Total

We took the lowest total and the highest total and did not include any specialty items or team footballs.

One football player: $379 to $654

Team of 50: $18,950 to $32,700