How Connecticut high school girls basketball players are spending their summers



CARINA CIAMPI, SACRED HEART ACADEMY, SENIOR



GameTimeCT Honorable Mention All-State. Played AAU for the Connecticut Basketball Club. Played in tournaments in Pennsylvania, Indianapolis, Philadelphia and Massachusetts.

“The competition was really good. I got to play on the Under Armour Circuit in Philadelphia and Indianapolis. The competition there was so good,” Ciampi said. “We got to play against girls getting recruited by D-I teams and there were so many D-I coaches at every game. The competition in Connecticut is good but there is so much more out there. It was a humbling experience but also really fun. It helped having so many college coaches watching the games. It let me know what it takes to play at the next level.”

SOPHIE HEDGE, MERCY, JUNIOR

GameTimeCT Honorable Mention All-State. This spring and summer played for the CT Starters Blue Star 17U team, being one of only two sophomores on the elite team. Played at tournaments and showcases such as the Mass Huskies in New Hampshire; Breakers in Mansfield, Mass.; Gym Rat Challenge in Albany; Prime Event East and the Challenge at Spooky Nook; Starters Jamboree in Newington; Hoop Group in Westford, Mass.; Summer Showcase at Springfield College and the USJN in D.C.

“I was named as an all-star player in the 17U bracket in the Gym Rat report from the Gym Rat Challenge in Albany,” Hedges said. “I was invited to attend the Tampa University Women’s Basketball Elite Camp this past weekend and was proud to be the Free Throw Champion from camp in the 16 and 17 year old group. I have had great contact with college coaches from my most recent AAU season. I have built recruiting relationships with many coaches of which I am very honored. These relationships and communications include D-III, D-II and D-I. In between AAU practices, I have been weight lifting and running as well as shooting with a ball shooting machine. I have been working on my handle as much as possible.”

SARA MACARY, NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD, SENIOR

GameTimeCT Second-Team All-State. Played for Connecticut Girls Basketball Club. Traveled to Philadelphia for King of Pressure; New York for Gym Rat; Spooky Nook, Penn. and Indianapolis.

“Going to Indianapolis was fun. It was my first time on a plane,” Macary said. “The competition is a lot better and the games are so fast paced. The girls are tougher and you are playing in front of college coaches every game. The pace of play was the biggest factor, the game is so much faster the better the competition is. I love it. It’s great to see what you need to work on, agility, shooting, whatever it is. Workout wise, I am running two or three miles a day, hitting the weights and going to Bridgeport to get up shots and work on my handle. It’s a lot of work to get where you want to be.”

MCKENZIE MANDYCK, HALL, SENIOR

Played AAU for the CT Starters. Traveled to the Gym Rat Challenge in Albany, NY; US Junior Nationals in National Harbor, Md; Spooky Nook, Penn. twice for the Prime East Event and The Challenge as well as other smaller tournaments around the Northeast.

“My team didn’t have much winning success but we were lucky to play against really tough teams that challenged us to get better every game,” Mandyck said. “As far as improving my game, I have been working out at a nearby park with my older sister who plays at Williams College. I enjoy doing drills with her because she knows what it takes to play at the next level, so she’s been a huge help in improving my game. I also have been working out with a strength and conditioning coach twice a week in order to improve my fitness on the court. Unfortunately because of COVID, many of the colleges that I’m looking at were forced to cancel their elite camps and showcases, so I haven’t been able to attend any as I had hoped to.”



TYAH PETTAWAY, MIDDLETOWN, SENIOR



GameTimeCT First-Team All-State. Played for CT Cobras before moving to D45 AAU team. Played in tournaments and showcases all around the Northeast.

“Playing for D45 really helped my recruiting because we went to big tournaments and I got the chance to play in front of tons of college coaches,” Pettaway said. “Now since my last AAU season ended I’m just training and preparing myself for this coming up season for my last high school year.”



ROSA RIZZITELLI, SACRED HEART ACADEMY, SENIOR



GameTimeCT Honorable Mention All-State. Played AAU for CT Supreme Elite. Played in tournaments in Chicago, Kentucky, Philadelphia and Washington D.C.

“I learned a lot this summer because I was playing against such good, strong competition.” Rizzitelli said. “We got to see lower and higher level players. Playing at the higher level you are playing against D-I athletes. It 100% made me better. It let me see their level of play and when I came home I knew what I had to work on to improve. The more Connecticut girls go and play on these teams in the summer, everyone gets better. If more Connecticut players play at that level t raises the level of play across the state.”

EMI ROBERTO, TRUMBULL, SENIOR

GameTimeCT Second-Team All-State. Played for CT Supreme Elite AAU team. Attended University of Tampa Elite Camp. Played tournaments in Philadelphia, Kentucky, Chicago and Washington D.C.

“I started working as soon as the high school season ended,” Roberto said. “When I was not traveling and playing I was practicing six days a week. Practice, lifting, skills, I was always doing something basketball related. It was a packed summer. I love it. I am just practicing every day, keeping a basketball in my hand all the time. The competition was so good this summer. It was great seeing teams from all over the country. My dream is to play in college and I am talking to college coaches on all levels.”



AVA SOLLENNE, ST. LUKE’S, JUNIOR



Played AAU for Exodus out of New York. Attended tournaments in Kentucky, Chicago and Georgia for the EYBL Nike Nationals. Also attending High Rise Basketball Camp.

“The competition all summer was great at all the places we traveled,” Sollenne said. “Playing against such good players makes you better. When I got back home I knew what I needed to work on to get better. Playing in tournaments with Exodus exposes you to different skills and players you don’t normally get to see. This was my first year at EYBL and it was really good for me to see just how good some of these players were. Playing for Exodus has given me a lot of chances to play in front of college coaches. Our season was very short last winter so getting more exposure this summer was important for me.”

MILLY WALKER, WATERFORD, SENIOR

Started playing AAU for the CT Cobras before switching to the CT Starters. Played in tournaments in Spooky Nook, Penn.; Washington D.C.; Rhode Island and Connecticut.

“I also work out a couple days a week with (NFA coach) Courtney Gomez and (former UConn player) Kristin Caruso to improve my ball handling,” Walker said. “I’m doing that along with summer league games two days a week. Then I’m shooting outside in my yard working on my shot. Lastly, I work out three days a week, weight lifting and doing cardio to get in the best shape possible.”