Hopkins among ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award winners

The Hopkins School in New Haven is one of over 300 American Baseball Coaches Association member college and high school programs from across the country who have been awarded the 2018-19 ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award. Teams from every level of college and high school baseball were recognized with this year’s award, which highlights programs coached by ABCA members that posted a GPA over 3.0 on a 4.0 scale for the entire 2018-19 academic year.

In total, 97 high school teams along with 208 programs from the NCAA Div. I, II, III, NAIA, and junior college levels were recognized.

Coaches were able to nominate their teams for the ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award following the conclusion of their spring semesters prior to the nomination deadline of July 19. To be honored, teams had to meet the following criteria:

Must be a high school or college team.

Head coach must be a current ABCA member.

Team must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.00 on a 4.0 scale during the 2018-19 academic year.

The complete list of all high school and colleges selected can be found here.