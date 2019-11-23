Holy Cross celebrates Devon Bushka’s goal in the second half of the Class S girls soccer State Championship at Veterans Stadium, New Britain on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) less Holy Cross celebrates Devon Bushka’s goal in the second half of the Class S girls soccer State Championship at Veterans Stadium, New Britain on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut ... more Image 1 of / 16 Caption Close Holy Cross wins first Class S girls soccer championship on Bushka goal, Schaffner saves 1 / 16 Back to Gallery

NEW BRITAIN — Devon Bushka’s goal with 29 minutes, 28 seconds remaining lifted Holy Cross to its first CIAC girls soccer championship on Saturday. The Crusaders defeated Old Lyme 1-0 at Veterans Stadium in the Class S final.

Sophia Vescera’s takeaway set up Bushka’s goal. Vescera’s cross got by one teammate and eluded Wildcats goalkeeper Samantha Gray as well, finding Bushka driving toward the goal line.

Holy Cross (20-1-2), the third seed, was playing in its fifth CIAC final; its most recent appearance was in 2017, an overtime loss to Old Lyme. The eighth-seeded Wildcats (14-4-4) had won the past four Class S titles, sharing the first and winning the past three outright.

Holy Cross wins Class S girls soccer championship 1-0 over Old Lyme #ctgsoc pic.twitter.com/Lda1ojmLa2 — Scott Ericson (@EricsonSports) November 23, 2019

Old Lyme had a couple of free-kick chances just above the box early in the second half. One missed the net, but Holy Cross keeper Tori Schaffner dove to her left to stop Emily DeRoehn on the second.

Schaffner denied DeRoehn a couple of more times with under seven minutes to go, one off a long free kick and another off the ensuing corner.