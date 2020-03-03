Holy Cross ends Sacred Heart’s 125-game NVL win streak, faces Naugatuck in league final

STREAK. OVER. For the first time in 126 NVL matchups Sacred Heart doesn’t come out on top. Holy Cross earns the right to face Naugatuck Wednesday night for the NVL title. #ctbb pic.twitter.com/qZOhjS6wN4 — Matt Polek (@MattPolek) March 3, 2020

For the first time in six years, Sacred Heart has lost to fellow Naugatuck Valley League opponent.

Led by a 25-point night from Arthur Pappas, Holy Cross bolted to an early lead and eventually hung on to topple the five-time defending NVL champions, 66-58 in the NVL semifinals at Wilby High School Monday night.

Holy Cross (17-5) advances to face Naugatuck (21-1), a 69-43 winner over Waterbury Career Academy in the first semifinal, in Wednesday night’s NVL championship. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, Sacred Heart lost its first game against an NVL opponent since losing to Crosby, 73-64, in the NVL Championship on March 5, 2014.

Since that day, the Hearts had won 125-consecutive games against NVL opponents and won five-consecutive league championships.

First sighting of SH 7-footer Connor Tierney in the 2nd half. Body taped up and walking away from court. #ctbb pic.twitter.com/Pr8LzIysWe — Matt Polek (@MattPolek) March 3, 2020

The Hearts defeated Holy Cross twice this season — and overwhelmingly so: 70-59 on Jan. 15 and 80-64 on Feb. 13.

This time, Holy Cross jumped out to a 14-7 lead after one quarter. Though Sacred Heart battled back to tied it up 32 by halftime, the Hearts played the second half without starting 7-foot center Connor Tierney, who left with injury.

Lorenzo Washington scored 25 points for Sacred Heart, which will still get the No. 1 seed heading into the CIAC Division I boys basketball tournament. Seedings will be released Wednesday morning.

Wednesday’s final will be the first without Crosby or Sacred Heart since 2012, when Watertown defeated Holy Cross for the title. Crosby was knocked from the tournament quarterfinals by WCA on Saturday.

Naugatuck is looking for its first NVL tournament title and first league title since 1969. Holy Cross hasn’t won the league tournament outright since 2001.