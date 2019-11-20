Holy Cross defeats Immaculate on PKs, heads to first state final in 34 years

Holy Cross Senior Chris Christiano came back from stress fractures in his leg to play in semis. #ctbsoc pic.twitter.com/ijcfyi8VKM — Scott Ericson (@EricsonSports) November 20, 2019

TRUMBULL — The Holy Cross boys soccer team has been waiting since 1985 to play for a state championship.

What was 20 more minutes of overtime plus penalty kicks?

After playing to a 2-2 tie through 60 minutes, the No. 3 Crusaders converted four penalty kicks to No. 15 Immaculate’s one, sending them to the Class S championship game for the first time in 34 years.

“All the credit goes to these kids. Last year, we thought we should have won, but we didn’t put the work in to do it. This year, I think we have put in the work since day one,” Holy Cross coach John Teixeira said. “I am so proud of these kids. Starting the way we started and having 20 minutes of dominating game. But to stay composed through overtime and PKs. I am so proud of them.”

Holy Cross has never won a state title and only appeared in one final, losing in the 1985 Class LL title game.

The Crusaders will face No. 5 Old Saybrook in the Class S championship game Saturday at either Dillon Stadium in Hartford or Veteran’s Stadium in New Britain.

Holy Cross dominated the first 25 minutes of the first half, scoring twice and nearly adding a few more.

Nine minutes in, Luciano D’Amelio got his head on a ball after Immaculate’s keeper made the initial save.

The Crusaders went up 2-0 at the 20-minute mark on a goal by Gennaro Genua off a beautiful pass from Giuseppe Mongelluzzo.

Immaculate finally found its footing, playing much better over the final 10 minutes of the first half.

The Mustangs got on the board when Tristan DiNatale converted from 35-yards out, making it 2-1 at the half.

Immaculate played a long ball in from 60 yards out on a free kick for the second goal.

Michael Iannetta sent the ball long and Connor Sahl was on the other end to finish and tie the game.

The teams remained tied going to overtime.

Immaculate looked like it had a go-ahead goal with 8:10 left in the second overtime period, but Holy Cross keeper Cam Sivilla brought the ball back from over his head with his fingertips, just knocking it out of the net.

In penalties, Holy Cross converted all four chances with Mongelluzzo, Brian Silva, Kadin Talho and finally Colin Harrigan tallying.

Immaculate made its first, but missed the next two.

“This team has shown heart, desire and resilience all season and today was no different,” Immaculate coach Steve Carneiro said. “PKs is a tough way to go out. I thought after tying it we would have that momentum swing but it’s part of the game.”

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Chris Christiano, Holy Cross. Christiano has been out injured most of the season, but called his coach and told him he wanted to play in the semis. Christiano moved up from defense to attack, playing valuable minutes and giving his team an emotional boost.

QUOTABLE

“I have been waiting for this chance all season. I have been out with an injury and I am so pumped. I have never felt anything like this before,” Christiano said. “This means everything. We worked so hard the past four years. It is devastating when a team comes back from down two goals but we showed we have heart.”

HOLY CROSS 3 IMMACULATE 2 (PKs 4-1)

IMMACULATE 1 1—2

HOLY CROSS 2 0—2

Goals: HC— Luciano D’Amelio, Gennaro Genua; I-– Tristan DiNatale, Connor Sahl

Assists: HC- Giuseppe Mongelluzzo; I-– Michael Iannetta

Goalies: HC—Cam Sivilla 14 saves; I—Nick Iannetta 15 saves

