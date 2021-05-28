Holbrook pitches with emotion to lead Cheney Tech to CTC title over Abbott Tech

Image 1 of / 27 Caption Close

Image 2 of 27 The Cheney Tech baseball hugs pitcher Jared Holbrook after the final out of the CTC baseball championship against Abbott Tech at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) less The Cheney Tech baseball hugs pitcher Jared Holbrook after the final out of the CTC baseball championship against Abbott Tech at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst ... more

Image 3 of 27 Cheney Tech celebrates its CTC baseball championship after beating Abbott Tech 10-4 at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Cheney Tech celebrates its CTC baseball championship after beating Abbott Tech 10-4 at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 4 of 27 Cheney Tech pitcher Jared Holbrook is overcome with emotion after pitching him team to the CTC baseball championship at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Cheney Tech pitcher Jared Holbrook is overcome with emotion after pitching him team to the CTC baseball championship at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 5 of 27 Cheney Tech coach Ken Leggo hugs pitcher Jared Holbrook after Cheney Tech won the CTC baseball championship at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Cheney Tech coach Ken Leggo hugs pitcher Jared Holbrook after Cheney Tech won the CTC baseball championship at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 6 of 27 Cheney Tech celebrates its CTC baseball championship after beating Abbott Tech 10-4 at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Cheney Tech celebrates its CTC baseball championship after beating Abbott Tech 10-4 at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 7 of 27 Cheney Tech coach Ken Leggo has watered poured on him after his team won the CTC baseball championship at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Cheney Tech coach Ken Leggo has watered poured on him after his team won the CTC baseball championship at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 8 of 27 Abbott Tech's Tyler Meeks pitches in the CTC baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Abbott Tech's Tyler Meeks pitches in the CTC baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 9 of 27 Cheney Tech's Shawn Rock scores in the CTC baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Cheney Tech's Shawn Rock scores in the CTC baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 10 of 27 Cheney Tech's Jared Holbrook pitches in the CTC baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Cheney Tech's Jared Holbrook pitches in the CTC baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 11 of 27 Abbott Tech coach Dave Simone coaches third base in the CTC baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Abbott Tech coach Dave Simone coaches third base in the CTC baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 12 of 27 Abbott Tech's Robbie Briggs throws to first in the CTC baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Abbott Tech's Robbie Briggs throws to first in the CTC baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 13 of 27 Cheney Tech's Elias Martinez throws to first as he is falling down in the CTC baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Cheney Tech's Elias Martinez throws to first as he is falling down in the CTC baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 14 of 27 Cheney Tech's Shawn Rock throws to first in the CTC baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Cheney Tech's Shawn Rock throws to first in the CTC baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 15 of 27 Cheney Tech's Elias Martinez claps after hitting a single in the CTC baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Cheney Tech's Elias Martinez claps after hitting a single in the CTC baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 16 of 27 Abbott Tech's Brendan Stein tags out a runner in the CTC baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Abbott Tech's Brendan Stein tags out a runner in the CTC baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 17 of 27 Abbott Tech's Brendan Stein points to catcher Leonardo Paragarino after he threw a runner out in the CTC baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) less Abbott Tech's Brendan Stein points to catcher Leonardo Paragarino after he threw a runner out in the CTC baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst ... more

Image 18 of 27 Cheney Tech's Ben Gendreau rounds third base in the CTC baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Cheney Tech's Ben Gendreau rounds third base in the CTC baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 19 of 27 Abbott Tech's Brendan Stein throws to first in the CTC baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Abbott Tech's Brendan Stein throws to first in the CTC baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 20 of 27 Abbott Tech's Tyler Meeks scores in the CTC baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Abbott Tech's Tyler Meeks scores in the CTC baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 21 of 27 Abbott Tech's Robbie Briggs scores in the CTC baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Abbott Tech's Robbie Briggs scores in the CTC baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 22 of 27 The Abbott Tech team celebrates scoring a run against Cheney Tech in the CTC baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) The Abbott Tech team celebrates scoring a run against Cheney Tech in the CTC baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 23 of 27 Cheney Tech pitcher Jared Holbrook watches the final out happen in the CTC baseball championship at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Cheney Tech pitcher Jared Holbrook watches the final out happen in the CTC baseball championship at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 24 of 27 Cheney Tech pitcher Jared Holbrook throws his glove in the air after pitching his team to the CTC baseball championship at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) less Cheney Tech pitcher Jared Holbrook throws his glove in the air after pitching his team to the CTC baseball championship at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut ... more

Image 25 of 27 Cheney Tech pitcher Jared Holbrook throws his glove in the air after pitching his team to the CTC baseball championship at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) less Cheney Tech pitcher Jared Holbrook throws his glove in the air after pitching his team to the CTC baseball championship at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut ... more

Image 26 of 27 Cheney Tech's Ben Gendreau tracks a fly ball in the CTC baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Cheney Tech's Ben Gendreau tracks a fly ball in the CTC baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)