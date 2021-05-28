Holbrook pitches with emotion to lead Cheney Tech to CTC title over Abbott Tech

MIDDLETOWN — Staring down his final batter of the game, Cheney Tech’s Jared Holbrook was just trying to get an out.
The senior pitcher got a groundball on his 109th pitch and his defense turned a double play to end the game and win the CTC championship for the third straight time, 10-4 over Abbott Tech at Palmer Field in Middletown on Friday afternoon.
Holbrook let out a scream and threw his glove as high and he could and then squatted on the field with his head down as his teammates celebrated around him.
On Nov. 2 of last year, Holbrook’s mother Jen Holbrook died from liver problems.
“I did everything (today) for her, I wanted to make her proud, definitely make her happy and make her smile,” Holbrook said.
Holbrook allowed six hits, one walk, four runs and struck out four batters.
“It was perfect for him, perfect for the whole team,” Cheney Tech senior Ben Gendreau said. “We are with him 100-percent and we’re just glad it came out like this.”
The Beavers’ defense made plays throughout, subduing a vaunted Abbott Tech lineup.
“He threw strikes, didn’t walk guys and challenged them,” Abbott Tech coach Dave Simone said. “Credit to their defense for making the plays.”
Holbrook doesn’t strike out many batters, but he is not afraid to attack a batter with each pitch.
“He’s got that attitude,” Cheney Tech coach Ken Leggo said. “He’s not going to back down from a fight.”
Leggo said that even when Holbrook called out some teammates during the game for not having high energy, the team responded to his words.
Trailing by one after three innings, the Beavers’ bats went to work.
Led by Gendreau and Shawn Rock at the top of the order the Beavers scored four times in the inning to regain the lead and never gave it back. Gendreau and Rock combined for six runs scored, six hits and three walks.
“When they get on, everybody gets the energy and believes,” Leggo said.
Cheney Tech scored three more in the top of the seventh to add to their lead, setting up Holbrook to finish the game.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Jared Holbrook, Cheney Tech: The senior allowed six hits, one walk and struck out four batters, grinding his way through a complete game in honor of his mom, Jen Holbrook who died in November.
QUOTABLE
“To win a championship you have to play perfect, credit to Cheney they play good ball and they deserve to win that game. … We’ll be back, we’ll be back. We have six underclassmen in the lineup.” — Abbott Tech coach Dave Simone