Baseball

Holbrook pitches with emotion to lead Cheney Tech to CTC title over Abbott Tech

Cheney Tech pitcher Jared Holbrook throws his glove in the air after pitching his team to the CTC baseball championship at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) less
Image 2 of 27
The Cheney Tech baseball hugs pitcher Jared Holbrook after the final out of the CTC baseball championship against Abbott Tech at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) less
Image 3 of 27
Cheney Tech celebrates its CTC baseball championship after beating Abbott Tech 10-4 at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 4 of 27
Cheney Tech pitcher Jared Holbrook is overcome with emotion after pitching him team to the CTC baseball championship at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 5 of 27
Cheney Tech coach Ken Leggo hugs pitcher Jared Holbrook after Cheney Tech won the CTC baseball championship at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 6 of 27
Cheney Tech celebrates its CTC baseball championship after beating Abbott Tech 10-4 at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 7 of 27
Cheney Tech coach Ken Leggo has watered poured on him after his team won the CTC baseball championship at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 8 of 27
Abbott Tech's Tyler Meeks pitches in the CTC baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 9 of 27
Cheney Tech's Shawn Rock scores in the CTC baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 10 of 27
Cheney Tech's Jared Holbrook pitches in the CTC baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 11 of 27
Abbott Tech coach Dave Simone coaches third base in the CTC baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 12 of 27
Abbott Tech's Robbie Briggs throws to first in the CTC baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 13 of 27
Cheney Tech's Elias Martinez throws to first as he is falling down in the CTC baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 14 of 27
Cheney Tech's Shawn Rock throws to first in the CTC baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 15 of 27
Cheney Tech's Elias Martinez claps after hitting a single in the CTC baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 16 of 27
Abbott Tech's Brendan Stein tags out a runner in the CTC baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 17 of 27
Abbott Tech's Brendan Stein points to catcher Leonardo Paragarino after he threw a runner out in the CTC baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) less
Image 18 of 27
Cheney Tech's Ben Gendreau rounds third base in the CTC baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 19 of 27
Abbott Tech's Brendan Stein throws to first in the CTC baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 20 of 27
Abbott Tech's Tyler Meeks scores in the CTC baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 21 of 27
Abbott Tech's Robbie Briggs scores in the CTC baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 22 of 27
The Abbott Tech team celebrates scoring a run against Cheney Tech in the CTC baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 23 of 27
Cheney Tech pitcher Jared Holbrook watches the final out happen in the CTC baseball championship at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 24 of 27
Cheney Tech pitcher Jared Holbrook throws his glove in the air after pitching his team to the CTC baseball championship at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) less
Image 25 of 27
Cheney Tech pitcher Jared Holbrook throws his glove in the air after pitching his team to the CTC baseball championship at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) less
Image 26 of 27
Cheney Tech's Ben Gendreau tracks a fly ball in the CTC baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 27 of 27
Cheney Tech's Jared Holbrook high fives his coach after an inning in the CTC baseball championship game at Palmer Field, Middletown on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
MIDDLETOWN — Staring down his final batter of the game, Cheney Tech’s Jared Holbrook was just trying to get an out. 

The senior pitcher got a groundball on his 109th pitch and his defense turned a double play to end the game and win the CTC championship for the third straight time, 10-4 over Abbott Tech at Palmer Field in Middletown on Friday afternoon. 

Holbrook let out a scream and threw his glove as high and he could and then squatted on the field with his head down as his teammates celebrated around him. 

On Nov. 2 of last year, Holbrook’s mother Jen Holbrook died from liver problems.  

“I did everything (today) for her, I wanted to make her proud, definitely make her happy and make her smile,” Holbrook said.  

Holbrook allowed six hits, one walk, four runs and struck out four batters. 

“It was perfect for him, perfect for the whole team,” Cheney Tech senior Ben Gendreau said. “We are with him 100-percent and we’re just glad it came out like this.” 

The Beavers’ defense made plays throughout, subduing a vaunted Abbott Tech lineup.  

“He threw strikes, didn’t walk guys and challenged them,” Abbott Tech coach Dave Simone said. “Credit to their defense for making the plays.” 

Holbrook doesn’t strike out many batters, but he is not afraid to attack a batter with each pitch. 

“He’s got that attitude,” Cheney Tech coach Ken Leggo said. “He’s not going to back down from a fight.” 

Leggo said that even when Holbrook called out some teammates during the game for not having high energy, the team responded to his words. 

Trailing by one after three innings, the Beavers’ bats went to work. 

Led by Gendreau and Shawn Rock at the top of the order the Beavers scored four times in the inning to regain the lead and never gave it back. Gendreau and Rock combined for six runs scored, six hits and three walks.  

“When they get on, everybody gets the energy and believes,” Leggo said.  

Cheney Tech scored three more in the top of the seventh to add to their lead, setting up Holbrook to finish the game. 

PLAYER OF THE GAME 

Jared Holbrook, Cheney Tech: The senior allowed six hits, one walk and struck out four batters, grinding his way through a complete game in honor of his mom, Jen Holbrook who died in November.  

QUOTABLE 

“To win a championship you have to play perfect, credit to Cheney they play good ball and they deserve to win that game. … We’ll be back, we’ll be back. We have six underclassmen in the lineup.” — Abbott Tech coach Dave Simone 

CHENEY TECH 10, ABBOTT TECH 4

Abbott Tech 0030010 — 4 6 1  
Cheney Tech 1014013 — 10 10 1 
Batteries: Cheney Tech — Jared Holbrook and Dylan Connaughton; Abbott Tech — Tyler Meeks, Nathaniel Greene (6), Jake Sam (7) and Leonardo Paragarino. 