



Photo: Kate Eisemann Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 2 of 2 Hockey community comes together for Capalbo family once again 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

The hockey community is once again coming together to support Charlie Capalbo.

In late January, the 22-year-old former goalie of the Fairfield co-op began his third battle fighting cancer.

For the entire month of March, 25% of e-gift cards purchased from Garden Catering will be donated to Charlie and the Capalbo family.

You can purchase the gift cards online at this address.

Garden Catering has six locations across the state in Norwalk, Fairfield, Stamford, Greenwich, Old Greenwich and New Haven and two in New York – Mamaroneck and Port Chester.

On March 18, all sales from 2-9 p.m. at the Fairfield location will be donated to the family, as long as you mention Charlie.

“It’s an easy thing to do, buy Garden Catering and help the family,” said Christyn Whitney, mother of Fairfield Prep captain Mason Whitney, who is helping to organize the fundraiser alongside Fairfield co-op hockey parent Vicky Swanson, whom Whitney said is spearheading the event.

“As a hockey family and a mom, you feel for them,” Whitney said of the Capalbos.

The planners encourage teams from across the state to post photos on social media with them in their jerseys or school apparel while eating Garden Catering.

“The hockey community is so tight knit, and everyone loves Garden Catering,” Whitney said.