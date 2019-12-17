Hit hard by graduation, Law in reset mode

Jonathan Law is faced with a tall task.

“We are looking to start a new chapter this season with new starters and rotation,” Lady Lawmen head coach Dan Young said. “We graduated 4 three-year starters and three All-SCC players. Many of the girls returning got meaningful varsity minutes last year, and we will look for them to improve with increased opportunities.”

Law went 14-6 last season before winning a pair of games in the Class M state tournament. Included in the post-season run was a victory over No. 1 Northwestern from the 16th-seed.

“Jill Hall is a senior forward and the lone returning starter,” said Young, now in his seventh season.

“Olivia Kowalski is a senior forward and Maddie Lula is a junior guard/forward.

“Katie Konareski is a junior guard and Shelby Green is a sophomore guard.

“All saw variety time last season and started at least one game.

Hand, Sheehan, Mercy, Wilbur Cross, Amity, East Haven, Hamden and Hillhouse I believe are the top eight teams in the SCC, with Amity’s Jillian Martin (15 points) and Hand’s Sara Wohlgemuth (17 points) among the top players.”

Law opens its season today with Harding. It visits Career Magnet Friday night at 7.

william.bloxsom@hearstmediact.com Twitter: @blox354