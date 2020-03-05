Hinnant sparks second half run, leads Naugatuck to first NVL title in 51 years

WATERBURY — The drought is finally over for the Naugatuck boys’ basketball team.

The Greyhounds, seeded second in the NVL, used a 16-0 third quarter run to defeat No. 4 Holy Cross 73-54 to win its first NVL tournament championship and first NVL title since 1969 Wednesday night at Wilby.

“It feels awesome ,man,” Naugatuck coach Mike Wilson said. “I’ve been chasing this since I’ve been in high school. For a long time we’ve been chasing this thing and I’d be lying if I said I didn’t have some sleepless nights thinking about and dying to get to this point.”

Naugatuck’s Avery Hinnant, 6-foot-6 sophomore center, was named the tournament MVP after scoring 19 points in the championship game.

Four Naugatuck players scored double digit points. Robert Sanders also dropped 19, Derrick Jagello tallied 12 and Keywan Garris added 10.

With a 30-26 lead, Naugatuck came out strong to start the second half and began to beat back upset hungry Holy Cross, which snapped Sacred Heart’s 125-game winning streak in the NVL to reach the final.

“Everybody keeps asking me what I talk about during halftime and I don’t know what I’m saying,” Wilson said. “The boys are just playing better basketball is what is happening. We’re talking about leveling up every quarter and they leveled up again. We cleaned it up at halftime and the boys believed in themselves. Once we start putting a little pressure on them, guys started believing and that’s what happened.”

NVL Tournament MVP Avery Hinnant after the Final #ctbb pic.twitter.com/Iy7E1iYLp3 — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) March 5, 2020

A 16-0 run over the first four minutes of the third quarter pushed Naugatuck ahead 46-26, creating a deficit that proved to be too great for the Crusaders.

“I talk to the boys often about basketball being a game of runs,” Wilson said. “You have to be mentally, physically and emotionally tough and this is a tough group right there.”

Naugatuck is establishing itself as a second half team after coming out strong in both the final and outscoring WCA 33-3 in the third quarter of the semifinal round.

1st Half Highlights from the NVL Final #ctbb pic.twitter.com/YBxJOg5bWd — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) March 5, 2020

After scoring just 11 points in the first quarter, Naugatuck proceeded to average 20 points over the following three quarters, outscoring Holy Cross 43-28 in the second half.

“When the second half comes we just lock in,” Hinnant said. “It’s a danger for other teams. Once we come out of that locker room we just go off. We just all lock in, we play defense and we play our basketball. We work together, unselfish.”

Hinnant averaged 18 points per game throughout the NVL tournament as the youngster paved the way for his team’s first championship in 51 years.

“It feels great,” Hinnant said when asked how it felt to be the MVP. “This is my first MVP in NVL. I was All-NVL so it feels good and I’m only a sophomore. I’ve got two more years and I feel like this team is really going upwards and they don’t know. I love this team, they are like family to me, they are like my brothers.”

NAUGATUCK 73, HOLY CROSS 54

HOLY CROSS

Jahvon Myrthil 3 1-2 7; Drevon Yeldell 2 1-2 5; Arthur Pappas 8 0-0 17; Sam Henderlite 2 4-5 8; Kyle Lombardi 5 2-5 15. Totals: 20 8-13 54

NAUGATUCK

Avery Hinnant 8 3-6 19; Robert Sanders 7 2-2 19; Derrick Jagello 3 4-4 12; Keywan Garris 4 0-0 10; Julaquis Minnifield 2 0-0 4. Totals 27 12-18 73

HOLY CROSS 13 13 10 18—54

NAUGATUCK 11 19 22 21—73

3-point field goals: HC—Pappas, Lombardi 3; N—Sanders 3, Jagello 2, Garris 2.