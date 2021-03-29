Hillhouse’s Gary Moore Jr., Leah Moore win championships at NSAF USA meet

Siblings Gary Moore Jr. and Leah Moore of Hillhouse both brought home championships from this weekends NSAF USA Meet of Champions in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Gary Moore Jr. of Hillhouse won the Championship Division shot put with a throw of 60 feet, 4 inches. It was the second time this week he officially threw for 60-plus feet, doing it in a dual meet with Bloomfield on Monday. Moore was fifth in the Emerging Elite Division Discus with a throw of 149-6.

Leah Moore of Hillhouse won the Championship Division shot put with a throw of 41 feet, 10.5 inches at the NSAF USA Meet of Champions in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Other top state competitors included Callum Sherry of Conard who was second in the boys Championship Division 5000 in 15 minutes, 4.62 seconds. Shelby Dejana of Wilton who was third in the Emerging Elite Division 100 hurdles in 14.81 and in the same event Mariella Schweitzer of Barlow was fourth in 14.94. Chloe Scrimgeour of Conard was third in the Championship Division 5000 in 17:34.27.