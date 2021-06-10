Hillhouse’s Gary Moore Jr. crushes 52-year old Connecticut State Open discus record

NEW BRITAIN — Discus standout Gary Moore of Hillhouse was getting nervous.

His goal coming into the CIAC Boys Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Willow Brook Park was to break a meet record. Although his throws were all event-leading throws, by Moore’s standards the 160-plus feet he threw in the preliminary round and first throws in the final flight were frustrating.

“I don’t know why, but I was struggling,” Moore said. “I had one last throw in the finals, so I took a deep breath and gave it my best shot.”

On that final throw, Moore threw the discus a meet record 188 feet, seven inches , breaking the mark of 182-11 set by Pete Dreissigacker of Amity in 1969. The state record is 189-2 set by Mel Taylor of Hartford Public in 1969.

The throw that broke the CT State Open Boys Discus Record! Hillhouse’s Gary Moore Jr. threw 188-07 to shatter the Open discus record of 182-11 held since 1969! #cttrack pic.twitter.com/d510DF2wH9 — Mary Albl (@MaryAlbl) June 10, 2021

Moore also won the shot put (59-0.5) and was fifth in the javelin (161-4) to lead Hillhouse to the State Open team title with 50 points and Hall was second with 44.

“It feels amazing, it feels good to finally get the kind of throw I wanted in the discus on my last throw,” Moore said. “It was just a question of mental toughness. On that last throw, it was hard to relax. I took a deep breath, and gave everything I had. The discus felt great when I threw it and I was just hoping I didn’t fault on the throw,

“It was even more important to contribute to the team title. I was happy I won, but not too happy with my distance in the shot put. In the javelin my hip was a bit sore and I was just happy to advance to the final.”