Moore Jr. shines as Hillhouse wins boys Class L track title, Windsor are girls champions

NEW BRITAIN — Hillhouse took home the boys title and the Windsor girls placed first at the Class L track championships Tuesday at Willow Brook Park.

Gary Moore Jr. from Hillhouse set a meet record in the discus with a throw of 186-05 feet. He was first in the shot put at 58-00.25. Moore took fourth in the javelin (173-00).

“I PR’d (personal record) on all three of my (discus) throws by 3 feet” Moore said. “Coming in I knew I wanted to break the discus record. Jav was rough because I had to switch back and fourth between jav and shot. I’m okay, with the circumstances that I had, with the 58 in shot. Next week going to the Open, basically the same thing. I have to work on getting jav (distance) up … and work on my endurance.”

Hillhouse posted 61 points. Conard and Naugatuck tied for second at 54. Windsor had 53 and Bristol Central 51.50.

Conard’s Gavin Sherry’s time of 4:08.47 in the 1,600-meter run crushed the meet record of 4:13.29 set by Wilton’s Spencer Brown in 2015.

Sherry said: “I honestly wasn’t expecting to run that fast. I expected to lead and come in at 4:14 or 4:13. The guy from Bristol Central (Nate DeAngelo-4:15.91)) took it and led for a lap and a half or so. He kept the pace honest. Going into the final last lap, it was a good time for me. I think its a PR, so I’m really happy with that.”

Sherry went back on the track to set another record. The junior won the 3,200 in 9:03.29. The old record was set by Darien’s Alex Ostberg (9:08.00) in 2014.

Windsor’s Joshua Clarke took first in the 110 hurdles (14.82) and the 300 hurdles (39.15).

Cheshire’s Colin Brown (100 dash), Bristol Central’s Victor Rosa (200), New Milford’s Jonathan Tarbet (400) Cheshire’s Ryan Farrell (800), Simsbury’s Timothy Watson (high jump), Wethersfield’s Michael Bobin (pole vault), Wethersfield’s Jayson Burchell (long jump), Wilby’s Messiah Harling (triple jump) and Middletown’s Trevor Drescher (javelin) won individual titles.

GIRLS TRACK

Windsor had 84 points. Conard (74.33) was second and Simsbury (66) third. New Milford and Wilton with 57 points tied for fourth.

Chloe Scrimgeour from Conard ran 12-plus seconds better than seed to set a meet record of 10:15.45 in the 3,200-meter run. Kate Wiser held the mark of 10:34.19 set in 2019.

Wilton’s duo of Shelby Dejana (15.42) and Jill Roberts (16:04) placed first and second in the 100-meter hurdles.

Windsor’s Shani Smith took first in the 300-meter hurdles in 46.25. Smith, Brittani Westbury, Jade Robinson and Tashya Hite won the 4×100 relay (49.71).

Conard’s Claire Gillis won both the 100 (12.63) and 200 (25.84) dashes.

Olivia Birney from Simsbury finished first in the 800 (2:15.76) and the 1,600 (4:53.28).

New Milford’s Anichka Malachi took first in the long jump (17-08.50) and triple jump (35-07.50).

Simsbury’s Kate Martin, Kayla Logan, Leila Gary and Birney took first in the 4×400 relay (4:04.86).

Westberry from Windsor was first in the 400. The sophomore’s time of 58.70 edged E.O. Smith freshman Gabriella Hernandez (58.73).

Pomperaug’s Alissa Hurd (high jump), Amity’s Grace Gianquinto (pole vault), New Canaan’s Gabriela DeFelice (shot put), Windsor’s Areyona Smith Belgrave (discus) and Lyman Hall’s Mackenzie Grady (javelin) were individual winners.

RECORDS SHATTERED

New Milford’s 4×800 girls team of Claire Daniels, Madelaine Sweeney, Shae Zeitler and Sydney Kelleher held seed with a winning time of 9:30.06. That shattered their personal record (PR) of 9:39.54.

Newington’s Michael Bohlke, Luke Brown, Reed Campbell and Sam Geisler came into states thinking they could win. Despite having a ninth-best seed time, the foursome never trailed and their time of 8:02.51 eclipsed their seed by 25.33.

The victors broke it down. “I need people running with me in the 800 so we arranged our order,” Bohlke said. “In the past we’ve been ahead or behind. I went first and it was perfect for me. I had enough left to close and hand off to Luke …

“I like having a guy in front of me to chase down,” Brown continued. “Mike gave me first and I was able to maintain it. … Campbell took up the winning tale: “I saw Mike and Luke ran fast the first two legs so I knew I needed to push it. I focused and ran as fast as I could …

“I’m the 800 runner so it was up to me to maintain the lead,” Geisler said. “I didn’t expect that we would be that far ahead. It was my job to hold them off. Going into the last 100 my legs were dying, my arms were dying. I saw the look on my teammates’ faces by the clock. I knew I had to keep going to get the record. I don’t consider these guys (only) my teammates; I consider them my family.”