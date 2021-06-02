Schweitzer, Moore set meet records; Hillhouse girls, Weston boys win Class MM titles

NEW BRITAIN — Hillhouse girls outdoor track coach Gary Moore envisioned his team winning the CIAC Class MM title long before the meet took place on Wednesday at Willow Brook Park.
“Months ago I told my team that they had a very good chance to win the team title,” Moore said. “We’re not a team with a lot of depth but we had a talented group who could finish 1, 2 or 3 in events and get us a lot of points.
“I told them back then in order to win the title at the meet they would have to bring it.”
The Academics certainly “brought it” in the shot put and discus. Leah Moore, Gary Moore’s daughter, won the shot put in a meet record 42 feet, 11.5 inches and teammate Shalisha Robertson was second with 36-3.75. Leah Moore won the discus with a throw of 124-11 and teammate Olivia O’Connor was second with 112-4.
The 1-2 combination of the shot put and discus provided a combined 36 points late in the meet and led Hillhouse to the Class MM team title with 80.5 points. Barlow was second with 77.
“Finishing 1-2 in the shot put and discus was key for us for the team title,” Gary Moore said. “We didn’t have depth but we had quality with the girls who competed today. It’s a result of their hard work and how everything can come together if everyone performs to their capability.
“It’s a great feeling and I’m so happy for all our girls.”
Leah Moore said everything came together for her today in the shot put and discus.
“My focus was to break the record in the shot put,” Leah Moore said. “But I’ve been a little off with discus in practice the past few weeks and was hoping to perform better today. I took a break last week from the discus and I think it helped. I was more focused. I started off well and it got better. I’m happy with 124 feet.
“We did well today and it’s always important to contribute to the team.”
Cruise control: Steffen easily wins 1600, 3200
Anna Steffen of Hand cruises to 1600 win in 5:05.42. She also cruised in the 3200 with a win in 10:55.15. #cttrack pic.twitter.com/M7OhHX2YnI
— Dan Nowak (@NHRDanNowak) June 2, 2021
Anna Steffen of Hand took a quick lead and pulled away for a win in the 1600 in 5:05.42 and Tess Wasiolek of Branford was second in 5:14.11. She cruised to an easy win in the 3200, nearly lapping the field to win in 10:55.15. Wasiolek was second in 11:35.19.
“I figured I would have some tremendous finishes today,” Steffen said. “I didn’t think I would have the big leads I had, but I always go out hard and run hard. I almost ran a little too hard in the 3200 when someone told me I went 5:05 in the first lap. I slowed it down just a bit and just stayed in a good rhythm.
“I can feel it in my legs today, but winning is tremendous.”
Schweitzer sets record in 300 hurdles
Mariella Schweitzer of Barlow won the 100 hurdles in 14.86 and set a meet record with a win in the 300 hurdles in 43.28.
“I used to have this mental thing when I ran the hurdles and always struggled going over that first hurdle,” Schweitzer said. “But I’ve been working on improving that and today I had a good day. Everything went smooth in both races and that first hurdle never became a problem today.”
Francois trifecta with wins in 100, 200, long jump
Kisha Francois of East Haven had a memorable day with wins in the 100 (12.81), 200 (26.32) and the long jump (18-7.25).
“I’ve been working a lot on my starts and that helped me in the 100 and 200,” Francois said. “To get a win in the long jump means a lot. I was hoping to do a little better but I’m happy. Getting these wins is important helps with your confidence going into the State Open.”
Other top finishers
Other top finishers in the girls MM meet were Olivia Walters of Brookfield winning the 400 (58.20), Ava Graham of Bethel winning the 800 (2:18.19), Nia Christie of St. Joseph winning the high jump (5-2) and triple jump (37-11), Alice Stettinger of East Haven winning the javelin (118-10) and Soledad Meade of Foran winning the pole vault (9-0).
Depth leads Weston to boys title
John Cassol won the 300 hurdles in 41.37 and Jack Spencer won the 200 (22.61) for the Weston boys, but it was depth in most of the events that led Weston to the Class MM boys title with 84 points. Hand was second with 68 points.
“A couple of our opponents under scored and that helped,” Weston coach Lloyd Weinstein said. “But it was our depth that got us the team win with some guys getting us a few more points than we expected. Jack Spencer won the 200 but he also took second in the 100 and helped us get second in the 4×100.
“Matt Bigelow helped us with a third in the long jump (21-3.75) and a second in the pole vault (14-6).”
Spencer said the goal was to win but also help the team get a title.
“My strength is my late kick and that helped me in the 100 and 200,” Spencer said. “I always do my best racing the last 50 meters and try to crank it up at that point. We had a great meet today and hopefully that will carry over into the State Open.”
Glitch in boys 400
The boys 400 provided some mild intrigue when the starting gun sounded off twice, which usually means a false start. All the runners continued running except for Jon Gulish of Bunnell who eased a bit and then ran.
A glitch in the starting gun inadvertently sounded off a second “bang” despite there was no false start. The race was declared official with Keith Caouette of Watertown winning in 50.27. Gulish regrouped and ended up second in 50.74.
At the end of the race, because Gulish eased up thinking there was a false start, officials gave him the option of keeping his second place time or running the 400 alone at the end of the meet to try and get a better time. He opted to keep his second place finish.
“It’s frustrating, I was hoping to get first place,” Gulish said. “But things like this happen and you move on.”
Green Knights go 1-2 in javelin
Mason Melchiore of Notre Dame-West Haven won the javelin with a throw of 161-5 and teammate Genaro LaBanca was second with 149-8.
“We came in seeded high, so Genaro and I thought we would do well here,” Melchiore said. “We’ve been practicing a lot for this and the hard work paid off. Our goal was to finish 1-2.”
LaBanca said the two friends have been practicing the past year for this moment.
“We practice together and push each other,” LaBanca said. “We practice a lot at Mason’s home and we help each other improve.”