Schweitzer, Moore set meet records; Hillhouse girls, Weston boys win Class MM titles

NEW BRITAIN — Hillhouse girls outdoor track coach Gary Moore envisioned his team winning the CIAC Class MM title long before the meet took place on Wednesday at Willow Brook Park.

“Months ago I told my team that they had a very good chance to win the team title,” Moore said. “We’re not a team with a lot of depth but we had a talented group who could finish 1, 2 or 3 in events and get us a lot of points.

“I told them back then in order to win the title at the meet they would have to bring it.”

The Academics certainly “brought it” in the shot put and discus. Leah Moore, Gary Moore’s daughter, won the shot put in a meet record 42 feet, 11.5 inches and teammate Shalisha Robertson was second with 36-3.75. Leah Moore won the discus with a throw of 124-11 and teammate Olivia O’Connor was second with 112-4.

The 1-2 combination of the shot put and discus provided a combined 36 points late in the meet and led Hillhouse to the Class MM team title with 80.5 points. Barlow was second with 77.

“Finishing 1-2 in the shot put and discus was key for us for the team title,” Gary Moore said. “We didn’t have depth but we had quality with the girls who competed today. It’s a result of their hard work and how everything can come together if everyone performs to their capability.

“It’s a great feeling and I’m so happy for all our girls.”

Leah Moore said everything came together for her today in the shot put and discus.

“My focus was to break the record in the shot put,” Leah Moore said. “But I’ve been a little off with discus in practice the past few weeks and was hoping to perform better today. I took a break last week from the discus and I think it helped. I was more focused. I started off well and it got better. I’m happy with 124 feet.

“We did well today and it’s always important to contribute to the team.”

Cruise control: Steffen easily wins 1600, 3200

Anna Steffen of Hand cruises to 1600 win in 5:05.42. She also cruised in the 3200 with a win in 10:55.15. #cttrack pic.twitter.com/M7OhHX2YnI — Dan Nowak (@NHRDanNowak) June 2, 2021

Anna Steffen of Hand took a quick lead and pulled away for a win in the 1600 in 5:05.42 and Tess Wasiolek of Branford was second in 5:14.11. She cruised to an easy win in the 3200, nearly lapping the field to win in 10:55.15. Wasiolek was second in 11:35.19.

“I figured I would have some tremendous finishes today,” Steffen said. “I didn’t think I would have the big leads I had, but I always go out hard and run hard. I almost ran a little too hard in the 3200 when someone told me I went 5:05 in the first lap. I slowed it down just a bit and just stayed in a good rhythm.

“I can feel it in my legs today, but winning is tremendous.”

Schweitzer sets record in 300 hurdles

Mariella Schweitzer of Barlow won the 100 hurdles in 14.86 and set a meet record with a win in the 300 hurdles in 43.28.

“I used to have this mental thing when I ran the hurdles and always struggled going over that first hurdle,” Schweitzer said. “But I’ve been working on improving that and today I had a good day. Everything went smooth in both races and that first hurdle never became a problem today.”

Francois trifecta with wins in 100, 200, long jump

Kisha Francois of East Haven had a memorable day with wins in the 100 (12.81), 200 (26.32) and the long jump (18-7.25).

“I’ve been working a lot on my starts and that helped me in the 100 and 200,” Francois said. “To get a win in the long jump means a lot. I was hoping to do a little better but I’m happy. Getting these wins is important helps with your confidence going into the State Open.”

Other top finishers

Other top finishers in the girls MM meet were Olivia Walters of Brookfield winning the 400 (58.20), Ava Graham of Bethel winning the 800 (2:18.19), Nia Christie of St. Joseph winning the high jump (5-2) and triple jump (37-11), Alice Stettinger of East Haven winning the javelin (118-10) and Soledad Meade of Foran winning the pole vault (9-0).

Depth leads Weston to boys title

John Cassol won the 300 hurdles in 41.37 and Jack Spencer won the 200 (22.61) for the Weston boys, but it was depth in most of the events that led Weston to the Class MM boys title with 84 points. Hand was second with 68 points.

“A couple of our opponents under scored and that helped,” Weston coach Lloyd Weinstein said. “But it was our depth that got us the team win with some guys getting us a few more points than we expected. Jack Spencer won the 200 but he also took second in the 100 and helped us get second in the 4×100.

“Matt Bigelow helped us with a third in the long jump (21-3.75) and a second in the pole vault (14-6).”

Spencer said the goal was to win but also help the team get a title.

“My strength is my late kick and that helped me in the 100 and 200,” Spencer said. “I always do my best racing the last 50 meters and try to crank it up at that point. We had a great meet today and hopefully that will carry over into the State Open.”

Glitch in boys 400

The boys 400 provided some mild intrigue when the starting gun sounded off twice, which usually means a false start. All the runners continued running except for Jon Gulish of Bunnell who eased a bit and then ran.

A glitch in the starting gun inadvertently sounded off a second “bang” despite there was no false start. The race was declared official with Keith Caouette of Watertown winning in 50.27. Gulish regrouped and ended up second in 50.74.

At the end of the race, because Gulish eased up thinking there was a false start, officials gave him the option of keeping his second place time or running the 400 alone at the end of the meet to try and get a better time. He opted to keep his second place finish.

“It’s frustrating, I was hoping to get first place,” Gulish said. “But things like this happen and you move on.”

Green Knights go 1-2 in javelin

Mason Melchiore of Notre Dame-West Haven won the javelin with a throw of 161-5 and teammate Genaro LaBanca was second with 149-8.

“We came in seeded high, so Genaro and I thought we would do well here,” Melchiore said. “We’ve been practicing a lot for this and the hard work paid off. Our goal was to finish 1-2.”

LaBanca said the two friends have been practicing the past year for this moment.

“We practice together and push each other,” LaBanca said. “We practice a lot at Mason’s home and we help each other improve.”

CLASS MM

(at New Britain)

Boys Team Scores: 1) Weston 84; 2) Daniel Hand 68; 3) Avon 56; 4) Woodstock Academy 46; 5) East Lyme 45; 6) Masuk 42.50; 7) New London 38; 8) Waterford 34; 9) Notre Dame-West Haven 27; 10) East Haven 24.50; 11) North Haven 23; 12) Watertown 22; 12) Fitch 22; 14) Branford 19.50; 15) Stratford 17; 15) Bethel 17; 17) Rham 16; 18) E.O. Smith 15.50; 19) Joel Barlow 15; 19) Bunnell 15; 21) Rockville 13; 22) Brookfield 11; 22) Foran 11; 24) Guilford 7; 25) Ellis Tech 6; 26) Berlin 5; 27) Bristol Eastern 2

Top Finishers:

100 Meter Dash Finals: (w: -3.3) 1. Joshua Stewart, Daniel Hand, 11.32; 2. Jack Spencer, Weston, 11.48; 3. Nicholas Saccu, Masuk, 11.66; 4. Peter Asumani, Rockville, 11.72; 5. Eric Phongsa, Woodstock Ac, 11.79; 6. David Henke, Brookfield, 11.81.

200 Meter Dash: 1. Jack Spencer, Weston, 22.61, w:-2.1; 2. Patrick Bennett, Stratford, 23.24, w:-2.1; 3. Dave Amatruda, East Haven, 23.47, w:-2.1; 3. Jake Dellapiano, Masuk, 23.47, w:-2.1; 5. Matthew Stewart, Bunnell, 23.56, w:-2.1; 6. David Henke, Brookfield, 23.83, w:-2.1.

400 Meter Dash: 1. Keith Caouette, Watertown, 50.27; 2. Jonathan Gulish, Bunnell, 50.74; 3. Victor Quinonez, Masuk, 50.79; 4. Carson Hines, Daniel Hand, 51.17; 5. Luke Vecchiarelli, Joel Barlow, 51.22; 6. Noam Edward Sokolovsky, East Lyme, 51.84.

800 Meter Run: 1. John Martin, Avon, 1:56.20; 2. Marquis Whyte, New London, 1:58.23; 3. Evan Boland, E.O. Smith, 1:58.49; 4. Thomas Forde, Fitch, 2:00.35; 5. Schyler Parris, Brookfield, 2:01.45; 6. Carver Morgan, Avon, 2:03.33.

1600 Meter Run: 1. John Martin, Avon, 4:20.19; 2. Luke Anthony, East Lyme, 4:22.43; 3. Zachary Hempel, E.O. Smith, 4:25.04; 4. Liam Calhoun, RHAM, 4:26.06; 5. Luca Cazzaniga, Bethel, 4:26.13; 6. Ryan Rupprecht, Weston, 4:29.19.

3200 Meter Run: 1. John Martin, Avon, 9:41.17; 2. Luke Anthony, East Lyme, 9:42.51; 3. Ethan Aspiras, Woodstock Ac, 9:46.47; 4. Carver Morgan, Avon, 9:46.83; 5. Sean Corman, Waterford, 9:47.30; 6. Zachary Hempel, E.O. Smith, 9:48.36.

110 Meter Hurdles: (w: -2.3) 1. Adam Schimmelpfenning, Woodstock Ac, 15.58; 2. Radames Figuroa, East Haven, 16.35; 3. Paul Netland III, Avon, 16.52; 4. John Cassol, Weston, 16.56; 5. Blake Harris, East Lyme, 16.64; 6. Marquis Whyte, New London, 16.86.

300 Meter Hurdles: 1. John Cassol, Weston, 41.37; 2. Adam Schimmelpfenning, Woodstock Ac, 41.61; 3. Jahryn Harkness, New London, 43.28; 4. Nathanael Huebner, Foran, 43.42; 5. Blake Harris, East Lyme, 43.62; 6. Jacob McGeary, Daniel Hand, 43.98.

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Masuk (Victor Quinonez, Brendan Dauk, Jake Dellapiano, Nicholas Saccu), 43.83; 2. Weston (Douglas Phillips, Tyler Schiffer, Matthew Bigelow, Jack Spencer), 44.40; 3. Stratford (Kaleb Lafontant, Elijah Brown, Patrick Bennett, Jaden Lazaro), 44.42; 4. Rockville (Jevon Osborne, Peter Asumani, Hason Green, Cameron Washington), 45.29; 5. Woodstock Academy (Adam Schimmelpfenning, Carter Saracina, Matthew Marshall, Eric Phongsa), 45.34; 6. Fitch (Fernando Coreas, Gavin Asciolla, Nimyel Gamboa, Khyol Kershaw), 45.36.

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Daniel Hand (Paul Odyniec, Kyle Hoffman, Connor Parthasarthy, Carson Hines), 3:28.56; 2. East Lyme (Fred Rukundo, Magnum Brandt, Kai Ritz, Noam Edward Sokolovsky), 3:33.93; 3. Joel Barlow (John Slavinsky, Gabriel Parrales, Aidan Emanuelson, Luke Vecchiarelli), 3:36.25; 4. Weston (Tyler Schiffer, Cooper Capola, Ryan Rupprecht, John Cassol), 3:36.59; 5. Watertown (Aiden Arline, Ty Phelan, Gabriel Giusto, Keith Caouette), 3:36.68; 6. Masuk (Victor Quinonez, Brendan Dauk, Jake Dellapiano, Michael Edgar), 3:37.10.

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Avon (Nicholas Alphonso, Jevonte Eaves, Lucas Hester, Carver Morgan), 8:11.61; 2. Daniel Hand (John O’Keefe, Joseph Genther, Connor Parthasarthy, Dante Zucconi), 8:12.39; 3. Guilford (Caleb Harris, Thomas Gregory, Justin Shiffrin, Reese Puchalski), 8:12.84; 4. Weston (Antonio Maya-LeFort, Cooper Clemens, Brandon Leuzzi, Cooper Capola), 8:18.23; 5. Bethel (Caleb Funk, Kyle Carbone, Jason Robinson, Louis Marcantonio), 8:18.43; 6. Branford (Patrick Zdunek, Wesley Raymond, Julio Tozetto, Peyton Moriarty), 8:21.39.

High Jump: 1. Sam Menders, Waterford, 6-03; 2. Cornell Jones, Fitch, 6-00; 3. Alexander Colman, Weston, 5-10; 4. Morgan Veth, Daniel Hand, J5-10; 5. Owen Reinhart, Ellis Tech, J5-10; 6. Shane Johansen, Rockville, J5-10.

Pole Vault: 1. Patrick Oatman, RHAM, 15-00#; 2. Matthew Bigelow, Weston, 14-06#; 3. Brett Dumais, Foran, 13-06; 4. Bryce Myers, Daniel Hand, 13-00; 5. Jacob Fine, Weston, 12-06; 6. Jack Stone, Joel Barlow, J12-06.

Long Jump: 1. Sam Menders, Waterford, 21-09.75, w:NWI; 2. Torray Armfield, North Haven, 21-09, w:NWI; 3. Matthew Bigelow, Weston, 21-03.75, w:NWI; 4. Mekhi Barnette, Branford, 20-07.50, w:NWI; 5. Mason Memery, Berlin, 20-01.25, w:NWI; 6. Matthew Stewart, Bunnell, 20-00.25, w:NWI.

Triple Jump: 1. Sam Menders, Waterford, 44-00, w:NWI; 2. Keith Caouette, Watertown, 42-00.50, w:NWI; 3. Mekhi Barnette, Branford, 40-10, w:NWI; 4. Garrett Jones, Notre Dame-W, 39-07.50, w:NWI; 5. Dom Salato, East Haven, 39-04.75, w:NWI; 6. Diego Sarabia, Bethel, 39-00.50, w:NWI.

Shot Put: 1. Jake Rosati, Masuk, 47-03.50; 2. Daniel Duperval, New London, 45-11; 3. Noah Brown, Fitch, 44-02.75; 4. Ethan Anderson, North Haven, 42-08; 5. Aidan McCabe, Daniel Hand, 42-07; 6. Keenan Lamontagne, Woodstock Ac, 42-02.

Discus Throw: 1. Keenan Lamontagne, Woodstock Ac, 149-04; 2. Daniel Duperval, New London, 131-02; 3. Cole DeCusati, North Haven, 126-06; 4. Payton Bell, Bethel, 126-05; 5. Sander Coscia, Daniel Hand, 126-03; 6. Anthony Vigliotto, North Haven, 126-01.

Javelin Throw: 1. Mason Melchiore, Notre Dame-W, 161-05; 2. Genaro LaBanca, Notre Dame-W, 149-08; 3. Dom Salato, East Haven, 144-05; 4. Benjamin Gandenberger, East Lyme, 143-08; 5. William Anglin, East Lyme, 143-06; 6. George Senat, New London, 136-00.

Girls Team Scores: 1) Hillhouse 80.50; 2) Joel Barlow 77; 3) Berlin 62.50; 4) Bethel 59; 5) East Lyme 53; 6) East Haven 51; 7) Daniel Hand 38; 8) Killingly 33; 9) St. Joseph 30; 10) Branford 23; 10) Bunnell 23; 12) Brookfield 22; 13) Masuk 19.50; 14) Foran 18; 15) Rockville 13; 15) Bristol Eastern 13; 17) Suffield 12; 17) Avon 12; 19) Woodstock Academy 11; 19) Platt 11; 21) Stratford 10; 22) Rham 9; 23) Waterford 6; 24) Hartford Public 5.50; 25) Sacred Heart Academy 4; 26) Kennedy 2; 26) Torrington 2; 28) Wca 1; 28) North Haven 1

Top Finishers:

100 Meter Dash Finals: (w: -1.9) 1. Kisha Francois, East Haven, 12.81; 2. Emily Mulhern, Joel Barlow, 13.00; 3. Abigail Burgess, Killingly, 13.09; 4. Kaylah Phommachanh, Bunnell, 13.17; 5. Noelle Konior, Berlin, 13.26; 6. Joelle Budz, Branford, 13.28.

200 Meter Dash: 1. Kisha Francois, East Haven, 26.32, w:-2.2; 2. Madeline Montano, Rockville, 26.93, w:-2.6; 3. Jada McCown, Hillhouse, 26.99, w:-2.2; 4. Shanaya Brown, Killingly, 27.02, w:-2.6; 5. Jenna Najjar, Joel Barlow, 27.06, w:-2.6; 6. Ashley Cortez, Stratford, 27.09, w:-2.2.

400 Meter Dash: 1. Olivia Walters, Brookfield, 58.20; 2. Jada McCown, Hillhouse, 59.52; 3. Jenna Wenzel, Berlin, 1:00.03; 4. Macie Mietz, Bethel, 1:00.94; 5. Julia Coric, Daniel Hand, 1:00.97; 6. Toni Greene, Bunnell, 1:01.73.

800 Meter Run: 1. Ava Graham, Bethel, 2:18.19; 2. Megan Perrotta, Berlin, 2:19.02; 3. Edith Walker, RHAM, 2:21.50; 4. Abigail Bajork, Rockville, 2:23.04; 5. Keira Payne, Hillhouse, 2:26.07; 6. Kristina Ponzio, Sacred Heart, 2:26.96.

1600 Meter Run: 1. Anna Steffen, Daniel Hand, 5:05.42; 2. Tess Wasiolek, Branford, 5:14.11; 3. Marenn Ek, Avon, 5:25.62; 4. Adelyn Arroyo, Daniel Hand, 5:25.97; 5. Meryl Sullivan, Daniel Hand, 5:30.19; 6. Meghan Guilbeault, Brookfield, 5:31.25.

3200 Meter Run: 1. Anna Steffen, Daniel Hand, 10:55.15; 2. Tess Wasiolek, Branford, 11:35.19; 3. Ava Graham, Bethel, 11:45.97; 4. Emily Brydges, Suffield, 11:47.22; 5. Marenn Ek, Avon, 12:16.74; 6. Isabelle Paggioli, East Lyme, 12:29.31.

100 Meter Hurdles: (w: 0.1) 1. Mariella Schweitzer, Joel Barlow, 14.86; 2. Rosa Volpintesta, Bethel, 15.77; 3. Samantha Colby, Joel Barlow, 15.81; 4. Grace Stephens, Masuk, 16.04; 5. Bianca Espaillat, St. Joseph, 16.56; 6. Jessica Urban, East Haven, 17.31.

300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Mariella Schweitzer, Joel Barlow, 43.28#; 2. Samantha Colby, Joel Barlow, 47.86; 3. Rosa Volpintesta, Bethel, 48.04; 4. Estella Feenstra, Stratford, 50.27; 5. Danielle Zelesky, East Lyme, 50.42; 6. Amanda Marinelli, RHAM, 50.43.

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Joel Barlow (Emma Borgeault, Isabel Llach, Jenna Najjar, Emily Mulhern), 50.71; 2. Bunnell (Mia Noisette, Toni Greene, Kendall Dolan, Kaylah Phommachanh), 51.32; 3. Berlin (Rose Fas, Bailey Baclaski, Margaret Taylor, Alyssa Wenzel), 51.36; 4. East Lyme (Lauren Hinckley, Ava Pitruzzello, Sydney Arustei, Margaret Dunne), 51.91; 5. Branford (Chayse Gueco, Katherine Laska, Samantha Burzynski, Joelle Budz), 52.40; 6. Brookfield (Ruby Cofone, Olivia Walters, Sofia Maldonado, Hailey Morales), 52.49.

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Berlin (Christianna Morley, Jenna Wenzel, Jaden Paldino, Megan Perrotta), 4:04.55; 2. Joel Barlow (Emma Borgeault, Jenna Najjar, Isabel Petron, Samantha Colby), 4:10.05; 3. Hillhouse (Keira Payne, Kayla Blackwell Blackwell, Bernadette Karpel Karpel, Jada McCown), 4:10.78; 4. Daniel Hand (Julia Coric, Adelyn Arroyo, Jordan Kells, Meryl Sullivan), 4:17.95; 5. East Lyme (Margaret Dunne, Hannah Bergeron, Brianna am Ende, Ava Pitruzzello), 4:18.37; 6. Masuk (Grace Shawah, Lillian Cusa, Amanda Campos, Amanda Brown), 4:18.57.

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Berlin (Jaden Paldino, Jenna Wenzel, Taylor Desmarais, Megan Perrotta), 9:51.16; 2. Bethel (Yee-Ying Ng, Miranda Anastasakis, Abigail Correard, Ava Graham), 9:51.18; 3. Suffield (Emma Conway, Haley Young, Emily Brydges, Abigail Schulz), 10:09.05; 4. Bristol Eastern (Fiona Gallagher, Maura Cyr, Victoria Kosciukiewicz, Avery Braccia), 10:10.71; 5. Hillhouse (Keira Payne, Bernadette Karpel Karpel, Jennifer Torres Garcia, Kayla Blackwell Blackwell), 10:14.54; 6. Woodstock Academy (Lauren Brule, Leila MacKinnon, Iris Bazinet, Linsey Arends), 10:28.19.

High Jump: 1. Nia Christie, St. Joseph, 5-02; 2. Rosa Volpintesta, Bethel, 5-00; 3. Zaria Williams, Hartford Pub, 4-10; 3. Tatiana Harris, Hillhouse, 4-10; 5. Kristen Kozlowski, Berlin, J4-10; 5. Katherine Murphy, East Lyme, J4-10.

Pole Vault: 1. Soledad Meade, Foran, 9-00; 2. Ava Steigbigel, Foran, J9-00; 3. Emma Miller, Killingly, 8-06; 4. Talia Graham, Bethel, J8-06; 5. Grace Stephens, Masuk, 8-00; 6. Sjodin Fedikovich, East Lyme, J8-00.

Long Jump: 1. Kisha Francois, East Haven, 18-07.25, w:NWI; 2. Mariella Schweitzer, Joel Barlow, 17-11.25, w:NWI; 3. Abigail Burgess, Killingly, 17-06.50, w:NWI; 4. Nia Christie, St. Joseph, 16-10.50, w:NWI; 5. Noelle Konior, Berlin, 16-04.75, w:NWI; 6. Jayla Washington, East Lyme, 16-02.50, w:NWI.

Triple Jump: 1. Nia Christie, St. Joseph, 37-11, w:NWI; 2. Abigail Burgess, Killingly, 36-01, w:NWI; 3. Morgan D’Auria, East Haven, 35-00, w:NWI; 4. Kristen Kozlowski, Berlin, 33-02, w:NWI; 5. Lillie Abramowicz, Waterford, 33-00.75, w:NWI; 6. Tatiana Harris, Hillhouse, 32-11.50, w:NWI.

Shot Put: 1. Leah Moore, Hillhouse, 42-11.50#; 2. Shalisha Robertson, Hillhouse, 36-03.75; 3. Savannah Soleau, East Lyme, 36-00.75; 4. Aaliyah Burnley, Platt, 34-00; 5. Yovanna Cruz, Bunnell, 33-07.50; 6. Kayla Rountree, Hillhouse, 33-01.

Discus Throw: 1. Leah Moore, Hillhouse, 124-11; 2. Olivia O’Connor, Hillhouse, 112-04; 3. Aaliyah Burnley, Platt, 104-07; 4. Magdalena Myslenski, Woodstock Ac, 102-05; 5. Savannah Soleau, East Lyme, 100-11; 6. Megan Mingey, Brookfield, 92-09.

Javelin Throw: 1. Alice Stettinger, East Haven, 118-10; 2. Mackenzie Fitzsimons, Bristol East, 112-06; 3. Sjodin Fedikovich, East Lyme, 106-03; 4. Kayla Rountree, Hillhouse, 103-05; 5. Hailey DeNucci, East Lyme, 97-09; 6. Madison John, Masuk, 95-02.