Hillhouse boys outpace field to win Class L state title

NEW HAVEN — For Gary Moore Jr. of Hillhouse and Davon Colon of Xavier, two of the top high school shot put athletes in Connecticut, have developed a friendly rivalry that has contributed to their success.

On Saturday at the CIAC Class L boys indoor track and field championships at Floyd Little Athletic Center, they finished 1-2 in the shot put. Moore won with a distance of 52 feet, 8.5 inches and Colon was second with 52-5. Both athletes produced their best distance on their last throw.

“I’m happy that I won, Davon is a very strong competitor,” said Moore, the son of Hillhouse coach Gary Moore. “I was a little anxious going into it and I had to relax. I was pretty amped up.

“My best throw this season was 54-6, so I’m a little disappointed with 52. But I’m happy I won. It’s a boost, a great way to go into the State Open (Saturday, noon, at Floyd Little Athletic Center).”

Colon was a little philosophical when it came to the event.

“Sometimes you have to go down a bit to come up big,” Colon said. “I have some things to work on for the State Open. Coming into the shot put, I felt like I was ready. But I guess I just wasn’t as prepared as I thought I was today. Gary is a great opponent, there is a lot of energy when we compete.

“It’s a friendly rivalry that is great because we push each other and that can only make you better. With that kind of rivalry it actually becomes a lot more fun to compete, a lot more fun to be here.”

Hillhouse wins 6th straight title

Hillhouse earned six wins at the meet but the boys title still came down to the final event. Hillhouse entered the 4×400 relay leading with 66 points and Bristol Central had 60. Hillhouse ended up winning in 3 minutes, 29.73 seconds and Bristol Central was second in 3:31.13. Hillhouse won the title with 76 points, Bristol Central was second with 68 and Hand was third with 55.

Hillhouse, which moved from Class M to L this season, won its sixth straight Class title and 23rd overall (12 M, 11 L).

“We have won a lot of titles, but this was one of our biggest wins,” Hillhouse coach Gary Moore said. “We haven’t done anything this season, and coming in here, Hand beat us in the (SCC) East Sectional and in the SCC championships. I didn’t think we could compete with them.

“This was a tough one, but we figured it out and our kids all stepped up. Six wins at this meet against this competition speaks volumes. This was a great job. I am so proud of all these kids.”

In addition to Moore Jr.’s win in the shot put and winning the 4×400 relay, WIlliam Kilpatrick won the high jump (6-2), Talib McBride won the 600 (1:23.67), Ralphael Hawkins won the 55 dash (6.59) and 300 (36.33)

McBride runs his race

McBride contributed to the Academics’ team title and not by compromising his game plan. He saved his energy for a strong late kick and ended up with a hard-fought win in the 600 (1:23.67). McBride led the first lap and then Cheshire’s Ryan Farrell made a move to take the lead in the second lap. Around the final lap into the final stretch Farrell and McBride were running side by side. McBride pulled slightly ahead with 20 meters to go to get the win.

Farrell stumbled just before the finish line and ended up third in 1:24.01 and Jose Ramirez of Bristol Central was second in 1:23.95.

“I’m tired, but I ran my race, and ran the way I wanted to run,” McBride said. “When he (Farrell) took the lead on me I just let him go, I wasn’t concerned. My plan was to save some energy for a late kick, no matter what happened in the middle of the race.

“I decided to make my move around the last turn and ran as hard as I could. Once I got the lead back I knew I had enough energy left to hold on. This was a fun race.”

Cote wins 1000

Davis Cote of Wilton, the fifth seed in the boys 1000, was focused and determined to win. He believed he was better than the times he posted during the regular season and in his mind he was better than a fifth seed.

And he proved it.

Cote hung back with the second pack of runners in the first two laps of the race. Entering lap three he made his move, pulled out in front and hung on for the win in 2:39.62.

“I’ve been putting in a lot of work and I knew what I could do, what I could really produce for a time,” Cote said. “I talked to my coach and the plan was to wait the first two laps and then make the move that I did. I couldn’t wait to compete here to show what I could do.

“It’s a special feeling to come away with this win, it means a lot.”

Notable finishes

Max Bothwell of Notre Dame-West Haven won the pole vault (12-6) and teammate Jared Russo won the 55 hurdles (7.89).

Dante Zucconi of Hand won the 1600 (4:28.71).