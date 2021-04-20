Highlighting some spectacular pitching performances from across Connecticut Monday

While it may seem like there is better hitting than ever before, high school pitchers around the state are putting together impressive performances, too.

There were arms on display in every corner of the state on Monday.

Up in Thomaston, Keegan Daigle threw a perfect game over five innings in a 10-0 mercy-rule win over Wamogo.

Daigle dominated, striking out 12 of the 15 batters he faced.

Staples Carter Kelsey struck out 17 batters over 6.2 innings before giving way to 6-foot-7 sophomore lefty Chris Zajac, who struck out the final batter of the game. Kelsey opened the season starting as part of a combined no hitter.

Perhaps the best pitcher in the state, Frank Mozzicato of East Catholic, struck out 15 in 6.2 innings, allowing three hits in a 7-1 victory against Glastonbury.

But wait, there is more.

Brendan Palmer went the distance for Ansonia, throwing a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts and no walks as the Chargers beat Seymour 4-2.

Coginchaug starter Kolby Pascarelli struck out 11 and only allowed two hits in defeating Old Saybrook 4-0.

Billy French and Nick Codianni combined for a no-hitter over five innings in an 11-0 Sacred Heart win against Wilby/Crosby.

North Branford pitcher Jadon Canelli tossed a complete game one-hitter as part of a 3-1 win over Morgan

Dylan Chung of Nonnewaug threw a one-hitter over five innings, allowing no earned runs while striking out six in a 15-1 win over Litchfield.

Jack Linberg of Hamden gave up three hits and struck out six, beating Branford 3-0.

Northwestern beat Terryville 13-0 in five innings with Jacob Risedorf throwing four innings with no hits allowed and Fred Camp pitching the fifth and allowing a bloop single for the only hit. Risedorf struck out 10 of 12 in the four innings.

Matt Lauria struck out 15 for Hale Ray, allowing three hits to beat Westbrook 6-2.