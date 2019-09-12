High school roundup: Sacred Heart field hockey, GHS swimming win

Hanke Govaert scored three goals in her first game as a member of the Sacred Heart Greenwich field hockey team and Beth Yeager tallied twice in for the Tigers in their 7-0 road win at Holy Child on Thursday.

Govaert opened the scoring with 20:55 left in the first half and added a goal at the 18:34 mark. Yeager set Govaert up for her second goal.

Katie Keller made it 3-0 with a goal at the 11:44 mark of the first half and Delfina Gonzalez Lobo scored with 6:42 left. MaryGrace Farrell also had a first-half goal. In the second half, Yeager and Govaert added one goal apiece.

The Tigers (1-0) forced 11 penalty corners.

“We were excited for the first match of the season and really wanted to start with the right outcome,” Tigers coach Alex Gheorghe said. “We needed a good win to get motivated for Saturday’s match against Kent.”

GREENWICH HIGH GIRLS SWIMMING

Making her Cardinals debut, Victoria Liu won two individual events in the team’s 101-80 win over host Norwalk/McMahon on Thursday.

Liu won the 200-yard individual medley (2:14.81) and placed first in the 500-yard freestyle (5:19.22). She also led off the 400 freestyle relay event, which saw GHS place first in 3:52.03. Greenwich’s 200 medley relay team (Sammy Ennis, Catarina Li, Liu, Lexi de la Sierra) took first in 1:53.15.

Lauren Daignault was the 200 freestyle winner for Norwalk/McMahon (2:00.92) and teammate Ashley Calderon touched the wall first in the 50 freestyle (25.80).

Regina Frias earned top honors in the diving event for GHS (255.20), followed by teammate Saylor Kirsch (221.50). Calderon took first in the 100 butterfly and de la Sierra won the 100 freestyle in 57.93. Ennis (1:01.76) and Li (1:10.25) won the 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke, respectively, for Greenwich.

GREENWICH ACADEMY FIELD HOCKEY

Greenwich Academy opened its season with a decisive 6-0 win over host Hackley School in a non-conference game held on Wednesday.

Elektra Rodger recorded two goals, while Grace Schulze had one goal and two assists for the Gators (1-0). Lila Murray tallied one goal and three assists for GA, which led 5-0 at halftime.

“Hackley had some good players and defended our forwards and attack corners with a fast flyer,” GA coach Jamie Brower said. “We put together some nice passing patterns.”

Elizabeth Dale and Katharine Glassmeyer added one goal apiece in the victory. GA hosts King School on Friday at 4:15 p.m.

BRUNSWICK SOCCER

Coming back from a two-goal deficit, the Bruins forged a 2-2 tie in its season-opener against Choate Rosemary Hall on Wednesday. Choate scored the lone goal in the first half in the 40th minute. Two minutes into the second half, Choate took a 2-0 lead.

In the 70th minute, Brunswick made it 2-1on a goal from Kyle Raker. Thirty seconds later, Aaryan Chinai, who assisted on Raker’s tally, knotted the score for Brunswick, knocking in a shot from 20-yards out.

Goalie Eric Meindl made five saves for the Bruins, who visit Taft School on Saturday.

FIELD HOCKEY

GREENWICH ACADEMY 6, HACKLEY 0

GREENWICH ACADEMY 5 1 — 6

HACKLEY 0 0 — 0

Record: Greenwich Academy 1-0; Goals: GA — Elektra Rodger 2 g, Grace Schulze 1 g; Katherine Glassmeyer 1 g; Lila Murray 1 g; Elizabeth Dale 1 g. Assists: GA — Murray 3 a; Sophie Freedman 2 a; Schulze 2 a; Georgia Gallagher 1 a; Antonia Packard 1 a. Goalies: GA — Katherine Gregory (1 save); H — Jenny Canoni (28 saves).

SACRED HEART GREENWICH 7, HOLY CHILD 0

SACRED HEART 5 2 — 7

HOLY CHILD 0 0 — 0

Record: Sacred Heart 1-0. Goals: SH — Hanke Govaert 3 g; Beth Yeager 2 g; Katie Keller, Delfina Gonzalez Lobo, MaryGrace Farrell; Assists: SH — Yeager 2, Caroline Nemec; Goalies: HC — Nora Sternlict (7 saves).