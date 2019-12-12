High school roundup: Brunswick hockey team shuts out Kent

Junior forward Michael Salandra registered two goals and two assists for the Brunswick School hockey team, which rolled to a 6-0 win over host Kent School on Wednesday in a NEPSAC game.

With the win, the Bruins improved their record to 2-2-1. The loss was the first for the Lions (3-1).

Entering the game, Kent scored 14 goals over its first three games, but Brunswick’s defensive play, anchored by junior goalie Alexander Rohlf held the Lions scoreless.

Rohl made 25 saves for the shutout victory. Brunswick wasted little time in taking control of the matchup, tallying four times during the first nine minutes of play.

Senior forward Jakub Teply scored the game’s first goal at the 2:23 mark of the opening period. Matthew McGroarty tallied 3:39 into the first period, making it 2-0. Andon Cerbone and Salandra each assisted on the goal.

Freshman forward James Shannon gave the Bruins a 3-0 lead 6:37 into the first period and Salandra converted a shot at the 10:24 mark. Ben Presley and Teply each assisted on Shannon’s tally, while Will Forrest and Shayan Farjam set up Salandra’s goal.

After a scoreless second period, Salandra added his second goal of the game in the third period. He and Cerbone assisted on Erik Anderson’s goal at the 11:15 mark of the third period.

BRUNSWICK WRESTLING

Following a team victory at the Rumble on the Hill tournament at Hopkins School on Saturday, the Bruins began their dual meet season with a decisive 54-19 win over host Avon Old Farms School on Wednesday.

Seven Brunswick wrestlers pinned their opponents and two more won by decision.

Kyle Pagnani, Enzo Vera, Jackson Wolfram, Chris Perry, Luca Errico, Nadji Ngbokoli and Alex Burdick each won their matches by pinfall for Brunswick (1-0).

Nick Bell won his match by a 5-4 decision and William MacGillivray posted a 7-2 triumph for the Bruins.

Brunswick will compete in the Loomis Chaffee Duals on Saturday.

GREENWICH ACADEMY HOCKEY

Freshman goalie Lianna Seeley made 43 saves for the Greenwich Academy ice hockey team in its 2-0 loss against Choate Rosemary Hall on Wednesday at Chelsea Piers Connecticut in Stamford.

“Lianna played well, she stood on her head,” Gators coach Erin Brawley said. “She was the reason why the game was so close. She made a lot of big saves.”

Following a scoreless first period, the Pelicans took a 1-0 lead with 14:56 left in the second period. Effie Tournas scored off a screen shot for Choate’s first goal. Sabrina Kim assisted on the tally.

“The first five minutes of the game we put a lot of pressure on them and had some momentum,” Brawley said. “But toward the middle of the first period they began putting pressure on us. They outshot us, 15-6, in the first period.”

With 4:35 remaining in the second period, Tournas scored again off an assist from Juliana Bruno, giving Choate a 2-0 advantage. Seniors Grace Schulze and Eliza Bowman each generated scoring opportunities during the second and third period for GA, as did sophomore Hamilton Doster.

“Hamilton had a couple of rushes,” said Brawley, who credited sophomore Ava Butz for leading the team’s solid defensive effort. “The team fought until the end, we had players diving on the ice for the puck and blocking shots in the final minutes.”

GA visits Millbrook School on Saturday.

GREENWICH ACADEMY BASKETBALL

Using a big run in the third quarter, visiting Choate Rosemary Hall pulled away from Greenwich Academy, 58-21, in a matchup held on Wednesday.

The Pelicans held a 24-13 halftime lead, then outscored the Gators, 25-1 during the third quarter to open a 49-14 advantage.

Forward Jordan Obi led all scorers, scoring 16 points, including two 3-pointers for Choate Rosemary Hall. Guard Indi DelRocco added 15 points with two 3-pointers for Choate, which led 9-3 after the first quarter.

Trailing by six points after the opening quarter, GA took a 10-9 lead on a 3-pointer from the top of the key by freshman forward Elizabeth Spaulding with 6:12 remaining in the second quarter.

Obi converted a jump shot from the elbow, then scored off a steal, putting the visitors in front for good at 13-10 at the 5:12 mark of the second quarter. A 3-pointer from guard Betsy Overstrum (seven points) and a shot from beyond the arc by Obi made it 19-10 with 4:30 to go in the second quarter.

Senior guard Francesca Sileo scored eight first-half points and finished with a team-high 12 points for Greenwich Academy (0-3). Sileo also made three 3-pointers for the Gators, who received three points apiece from Spaulding and senior forwardy Tyler Gray.

“We kept them to nine points in the first quarter, which was good, since they are a good team,” Sileo said. “They have a lot of good players, a lot of size. Ellie (Johnson), a freshman, stepped up on defense and got a couple of steals, which got our tempo up at the beginning of the game.”

Choate scored 34 second-half points, turning turnovers into points. Greenwich Academy, which has four freshman on its 10-player roster, visits Holy Child on Monday.

"We are a work in progress and we are learning as we go," GA coach Wes Matthews said. "We are young, but we will battle through it. "I'll take the hustle I see from the team any day. We do have to value the basketball more. We made too many turnovers."





