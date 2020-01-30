Marcus Hodgson of the Brunswick School swims the breaststroke portion of the 200 yd medley relay during a meet against Hopkins at The Brunswick School on Saturday February 3, 2018 in Greenwich, Connecticut. Marcus Hodgson of the Brunswick School swims the breaststroke portion of the 200 yd medley relay during a meet against Hopkins at The Brunswick School on Saturday February 3, 2018 in Greenwich, Connecticut. Photo: Gregory Vasil / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Gregory Vasil / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close High school boys swimming: Fine performances/Meets to watch 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Facundo Calione, Hall: Calione was the 100-yard freestyle winner (54.25) and helped Hall finish first in the 200 freestyle relay (1:39.57) and the 400 freestyle relay (3:38.03) versus Farmington.

Thomas Cass, Greenwich: Cass won two individual events against host Fairfield Prep, winning the 200-meter freestyle in 2:01.14 and the 400-meter freestyle (4:20.24)

Whitaker Grover, Greenwich: Grover continues to perform well beyond his years, winning the 1-meter diving event vs. Fairfield Prep, totaling 284.25 points. A few days later against Ridgefield, Grover earned a first-place total of 289.55 points.

Joe-Michael Harb, Farmington: The junior finished first in the 50-yard freestyle in Farmington’s meet vs. Hall, registering a time of 23.06 seconds. He also won the 100 backstroke (57.51) and was part of Farmington’s winning 200 medley relay squad. Farmington defeated Hall, 98-88.

Marcus Hodgson, Brunswick: Hodgson was victorious in the 50-yard freestyle (21.37) and the 100 freestyle (48.03) for the Bruins, who beat Hotchkiss, 97-75. He also swam on the team’s winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams, which finished first.

Connor Hunt, Ridgefield: Hunt posted first-place finishes in the 200-yard freestyle (1:45.89) and 100-yard butterfly (51.14) in the Tigers’ loss to host Greenwich. The junior also swam on Ridgefield’s winning 400 freestyle relay squad (3:16.46).

Brant Barbera-Hwang, Glastonbury: Barbera-Hwang took top honors in the 50-yard freestyle in Glastonbury’s victory against Hall, posting a time of 23.27 seconds.

Matthew Johnston, Ridgefield: A junior Johnston took first in the 500-yard freestyle in 4:51.98, then competed in the Tigers’ winning 400 freestyle relay team (3:16.46) against Greenwich.

Thomas Lewis, Greenwich: The senior was the 100-yard breaststroke winner against Ridgefield, recording a time of 1:00.06. He also helped two of the Cardinals’ relays win (200 medley relay, 1:37.70, 400 freestyle relay, 3:16.46).

Nicholas Malchow, Greenwich: Malchow, a junior, won the 50-meter freestyle (24.23 seconds) and the 100 freestyle (54.06) in the Cardinals’ 117-64 win over Fairfield Prep. Malchow contributed to Greenwich’s 200 freestyle relay squad, which placed first in 1:41.52. Malchow also won two events against visiting Ridgefield (50-yard freestyle, 21.60, 100 freestyle, 48.25). He was also part of the team’s first-place 200 freestyle relay squad (1:29.61).

Max Meissner, Brunswick: Meissner produced first-place finishes in the 200-yard individual medley (1:57.48) and the 100 butterfly (54.72) for the 6-0 Bruins in their 87-75 road win over Hotchkiss School.

Liam Merrill, Glastonbury: Merrill topped the competition in the 500 freestyle in Glastonbury’s 94.5-83.5 win over Hall. The junior also swam on the 200 freestyle relay, which posted a winning time of 1:35.97

Richard Nolan, Fairfield Prep: The senior touched the wall first in the 200-meter individual medley (2:08.36) and the 100 breaststroke (1:05.94) for Fairfield Prep in its meet vs. non-conference rival Greenwich.

Connor Skarzynski, Hall: Skarzynski paced Hall in the distance events in its matchup vs. Farmington, winning the 200-yard freestyle in 1:54.03 and the 500 freestyle (5:10.11). He also won the 200 individual medley (2:08.70) and 100 backstroke (58.88) in Hall’s meet against Glastonbury.

Tim Stephenson, Farmington: A senior, Stephenson placed first in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:04.79) and competed on the team’s 200 medley relay squad, which placed first in 1:45.99 in Farmington’s win over Hall.

MEETS TO WATCH

Darien at Greenwich, Feb. 6, 4 p.m.: The Cardinals improved their record to 8-0 with a victory against Ridgefield on Wednesday. Darien is also in the midst of another successful season. Both squads possess depth in each event, so each race should be exciting.

Cheshire vs. Xavier, at Wesleyan University, Feb. 4, 7 p.m.: Xavier enters this anticipated meet with a record of 7-0, after registering an impressive 97.5-83.5 triumph against Fairfield Prep on Tuesday. Cheshire is 7-1, its only loss coming to Greenwich. The Rams defeated Xavier in 2019.

New Canaan vs. Ridgefield, at Barlow Mountain School, Feb. 7, 3:30 p.m.: Connor Hunt has helped lead Ridgefield to another winning season, while New Canaan, which has a number of young athletes, has displayed improvement with each meet. Both squads should make their mark at the FCIAC Championships.

Wilton at Norwalk/McMahon, Feb. 5, 3:30 p.m.: On a six-meet winning streak, Norwalk/McMahon (6-1) should be tested against FCIAC rival Wilton.





