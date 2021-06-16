High and Tight Episode XII: Season Finale, interview with champions

The High and Tight podcast is back for the final episode of the high school baseball season in Connecticut.

Four champions were crowned at Palmer Field this past weekend, the first state championships in baseball since the 2019 season.

It is a packed episode, Scott and I return to recap the championship games and talk to some of the champions.

Coginchaug’s Kolby Pascarelli pitched 6 2/3 innings and struck out nine batters to lead the Blue Devils to a 8-0 win over St.Paul in the Class S championship, winning their first state championship since 1972.

Frankie Mozzicato struck out 17 and allowed just one hit in East Catholic’s 7-0 win over Northwestern in the Class M championship game. It was East Catholic’s first state championship since 1997.

In the Class L championship game, David Antonetti pitched a one-hitter in Hand’s 3-0 win over Berlin, to claim the programs first ever state championship in baseball.

The biggest surprise of the state tournament was No. 24 Norwalk’s run to the Class LL championship. The Bears beat Amity and then four FCIAC teams, including 1-0 over Westhill, in the Class LL title game. Just like Hand, it was the first title in Norwalk history.

Unfortunately we weren’t able to get the Class S champions, Coginchaug, on the show. We tried on our end and they tried on theirs, but we weren’t able to find a time and day that worked for the both of us.

On this episode, East Catholic coach Martin Fiori— his third appearance on this show all-time — and Mozzicato and Hank Penders joined us to talk about the team’s run to the championship, being the No. 1 team in the state and Mozzicato talks about his future in baseball.

Hand coach Travis LaPointe — second appearance —, Anthony DePino and Antonetti come on the show and we have a great time. LaPointe talks about how important this championship is to the Madison baseball community. Antonetti takes us through his one-hitter and DePino talks about the postgame dance party the Tigers had on their home field after the win.

Ryan Mitchell and his Norwalk Bears team joined the show at the end. It was Mitchell’s second appearance on the show this season. The first year coach told us what the championship means to him — he was a former player on the Bears — and his family that has been in Norwalk forever. Also, Alistair Morin and Brendan Edvardsen talk about what the did to make this run happen.

Like I said, it is a packed show.

Thank you all to everyone who joined us every week to listen to the show, Scott and I appreciate every single one of you.

If the embed code doesn’t work, you can listen here.

Interview Times

5:09 — Class M Champion: East Catholic coach Martin Fiori, Frank Mozzicato and Hank Penders

32:54 — Class L Champion: Hand coach Travis LaPointe, Anthony DePino and David Antonetti

1:06:11 — Class LL Champion: Norwalk coach Ryan Mitchell, Alistair Morin and Brendan Edvardsen

