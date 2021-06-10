High and Tight Episode XI: State championship preview and predictions

The High and Tight podcast is back for another episode to talk high school baseball in Connecticut.

We have made it.

The four state championship baseball games are set for Friday and Saturday.

By late Friday night, four teams will be crowned state champions.

While the Class L, M and S brackets went as we expected, the LL bracket has been a real doozy.

Scott and I breakdown the semifinal games, the weather, what we liked and then we preview each of the four championship games.

Finally, Scott and I give our final predictions of the season.

If the embed code doesn’t work, you can listen here.

