High and Tight Episode X: Semifinals preview

The High and Tight podcast is back for another episode to talk high school baseball in Connecticut.

The semifinals matchups are set across the state for the state tournament in baseball and Scott and I are back to talk what happened in the quarterfinals and what the semifinal matchups look like.

There is an All-FCIAC final four in Class LL and the semifinal games were moved to Cubeta Stadium in Stamford to accommodate the teams.

Scott and I talk about the decision and I set a challenge for those four FCIAC teams, you wanted to play at Cubeta, you better fill it up.

If the embed code doesn’t work, you can listen here.

