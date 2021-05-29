High and Tight Episode VIII: State Tournament preview and predictions

The High and Tight podcast is back for another episode to talk high school baseball in Connecticut.

We have arrived at the state tournament. After a year away the sprint to the baseball state championships is upon us.

Scott and I go through each bracket — from Class S to Class LL — and pick our semifinal, final matchups and then we pick who think will be raising the CIAC championship plaques at the end on June 11 and June 12.

If the embed code doesn’t work, you can listen here.

