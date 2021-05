The High and Tight podcast is back for another episode to talk high school baseball in Connecticut.

With the conference tournaments underway, Scott and I give our predictions for which teams we think will win the conference titles.

Scott and I also held the first ever #CTBase Fantasy Draft.

The draft was held to have some fun, it doesn’t mean anything or have any effect on our GameTimeCT All-State selections.

If the embed code doesn’t work, you can listen here.

