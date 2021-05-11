High and Tight Episode V: Shelton coach Scott Gura joins the show

The High and Tight podcast is back for another episode to talk high school baseball in Connecticut and it is a packed episode.

There was a no-hitter in a top 3 matchup, I don’t know if you heard about it and there was an amazing catch that made Sports Center that we talked about.

We also were joined by Shelton coach Scott Gura, fresh off his team’s 2-0 win over then No. 1 Hand on Friday.

It was a great conversation with Gura. We talked the win against Hand, playing the SCC, preparing for the state tournament and some of the hot spots to grab food in Shelton before

If the embed code doesn’t work, you can listen here.

Past Episodes