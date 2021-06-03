High and Tight Episode IX: First two round recap, quarterfinal preview

The High and Tight podcast is back for another episode to talk high school baseball in Connecticut.

The state tournament has begun and it has been a wild first two rounds. Scott and I take a look at what happened over the past two days and look ahead to some great quarterfinal matchups on Saturday.

Scott and I look back at our predictions from before the state tournament and Scott roasts me being a jinx.

If the embed code doesn’t work, you can listen here.

