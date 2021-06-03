High and Tight Episode IX: First two round recap, quarterfinal preview

The High and Tight podcast is back for another episode to talk high school baseball in Connecticut.
The state tournament has begun and it has been a wild first two rounds. Scott and I take a look at what happened over the past two days and look ahead to some great quarterfinal matchups on Saturday.
2021 CIAC Baseball state tournament scoreboard / schedule
Scott and I look back at our predictions from before the state tournament and Scott roasts me being a jinx.
If the embed code doesn’t work, you can listen here.
Past Episodes
- Episode VIII: State Tournament preview and predictions
- Episode VII: Conference tournament picks and #CTBase Fantasy Draft
- Episode VI: East Catholic coach Martin Fiori
- Episode V: Shelton coach Scott Gura
- Episode IV: Mid-season report
- Episode III: Norwalk coach Ryan Mitchell
- Episode II: New Fairfield coach Joe Garbowski
- Episode I: We are back