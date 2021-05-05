High and Tight Episode IV: Mid-season baseball report

The High and Tight podcast is back for another episode to talk high school baseball in Connecticut.

This week we didn’t have a guest because the high school baseball season is at the midway mark.

A month from today the state tournament quarterfinals will be happening.

It’s been a weird year this season. A lot of new faces are making their names across the state and we are having a hard time keeping up with them.

We also talk about some of the top teams in the state and a loaded Monday slate.

If the embed code doesn’t work, you can listen here.

