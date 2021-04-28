High and Tight Episode III: Norwalk coach Ryan Mitchell joins the show

The High and Tight podcast is back for another episode to talk high school baseball in Connecticut.

This week, Norwalk coach Ryan Mitchell joined the show to talk about his first year coaching the Bears — including two come-from-behind wins against then No. 1 Staples and Darien.

Mitchell was named the Norwalk baseball in January of 2020, replacing longtime coach Pete Tucci, but didn’t get to coach in his first game until April of this season, due to cancellation of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mitchell is a Norwalk graduate and has been an assistant baseball and football coach for many years at the school.

He talked about why he wanted the Norwalk job, what it means to him to coach at his alma mater and what he learned from coaching under Pete Tucci.

It’s a fun interview and a lot is discussed.

If the embed code doesn’t work, you can listen here.

Past Episodes