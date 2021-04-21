High and Tight Episode II: New Fairfield coach Joe Garbowski joins the show

The High and Tight podcast is back for another episode of myself and Scott Ericson talking high school baseball in Connecticut.

This week, New Fairfield coach Joe Garbowski joined the show to talk his team’s hot start to the season.

The longtime coach and former New Fairfield Rebel himself, talked with Scott and I about the changes in high school baseball in recent years — more home runs, pitcher’s throwing harder and much more.

Garbowski also talked about coaching his son, Matt Garbowski, who is the starting catcher for the Rebels and a UConn baseball commit.

We also had a little fun with Garbowski in our rapid fire round of questions.

