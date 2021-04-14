High and Tight Episode I: Baseball is back and so are we

It has been 671 days since we last posted an episode of the High and Tight baseball podcast during the baseball season.
One year, 10 months and one day.
It’s been a while and we have missed you all very much.
With the baseball season starting on Saturday that means Scott Ericson and I are also back behind the microphones for another season of the High and Tight podcast.
This week, we decided to not have a guest on the show and just talk baseball.
There was a lot to catch up on and we tried our best to preview the season, while also looking back on a wild first weekend of high school baseball.
I hope you enjoy the show and we are glad to have you all back.
