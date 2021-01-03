‘Hero of the game’: Twitter reacts to the death of Floyd Little, Connecticut’s Pro Football Hall of Famer

New Haven native Floyd Little, one of Connecticut’s all-time great athletes, died on Friday night in Las Vegas after a seven-month battle with a rare form of cancer.

News of Little’s death was first shared Saturday afternoon by his son Marc, a Los Angeles-based lawyer and pastor. Marc Little announced his father’s death in a tweet at 1:49 p.m.

The tributes on Twitter soon followed from all corners of the sports world.

VERY SAD news to report in the passing of .@HouseFamSports LEGEND #FloydLittle…..He was a Connecticut LEGEND who became a @cfbhall at @CuseFootball & a @ProFootballHOF with the @Broncos !!…He was a FRIEND & he will be missed..R.I.P. — Dan Sileo (@DanSileoShow) January 2, 2021

Lost another great man today. Thank you for inspiring me. I will keep looking up to you. #FloydLittle #broncoscountry #legend pic.twitter.com/bkTh6tVsUG — Terrell Davis (@Terrell_Davis) January 2, 2021

On January 1, 2021, my best friend, my father, met Jesus Christ. I cannot be more happy for him. I will miss him more than I can fathom. I was blessed to have Floyd Little as my father. I am the luckiest son in the world. https://t.co/bduj250awH — Marc Little (@ProdigalRepub) January 2, 2021

Floyd Little’s Passing is sad news. Floyd Little graduated from Hillhouse HS and is in the Hillhouse HOF along with the NFL HOF. He will be missed. https://t.co/MJNmEkCywW — HillhouseAthletics (@HouseFamSports) January 2, 2021

It is great sadness to hear of the passing of Floyd Little. He was a New Haven native, @HouseFamSports, @Cuse and @Broncos great and @ProFootballHOF member. He was @WalterCampFF 1978 Man of Year and 2011 Distinguished American. Rest easy, Floyd.https://t.co/5RptrK4MXZ — Walter Camp Football (@WalterCampFF) January 2, 2021