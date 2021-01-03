‘Hero of the game’: Twitter reacts to the death of Floyd Little, Connecticut’s Pro Football Hall of Famer

New Haven native Floyd Little, one of Connecticut’s all-time great athletes, died on Friday night in Las Vegas after a seven-month battle with a rare form of cancer.
News of Little’s death was first shared Saturday afternoon by his son Marc, a Los Angeles-based lawyer and pastor. Marc Little announced his father’s death in a tweet at 1:49 p.m.
The tributes on Twitter soon followed from all corners of the sports world.
VERY SAD news to report in the passing of .@HouseFamSports LEGEND #FloydLittle…..He was a Connecticut LEGEND who became a @cfbhall at @CuseFootball & a @ProFootballHOF with the @Broncos !!…He was a FRIEND & he will be missed..R.I.P.
Lost another great man today. Thank you for inspiring me. I will keep looking up to you. #FloydLittle #broncoscountry #legend pic.twitter.com/bkTh6tVsUG
On January 1, 2021, my best friend, my father, met Jesus Christ. I cannot be more happy for him. I will miss him more than I can fathom. I was blessed to have Floyd Little as my father. I am the luckiest son in the world. https://t.co/bduj250awH
Floyd Little’s Passing is sad news. Floyd Little graduated from Hillhouse HS and is in the Hillhouse HOF along with the NFL HOF. He will be missed. https://t.co/MJNmEkCywW
It is great sadness to hear of the passing of Floyd Little. He was a New Haven native, @HouseFamSports, @Cuse and @Broncos great and @ProFootballHOF member.
He was @WalterCampFF 1978 Man of Year and 2011 Distinguished American. Rest easy, Floyd.https://t.co/5RptrK4MXZ
I have lost a great friend and Syracuse University has lost one of its all-time greatest ambassadors. Floyd Little brought a smile to the face of everyone he encountered. Juli and I send our condolences to DeBorah and Floyd’s family. pic.twitter.com/sIdzEdwhkV
Rest in peace, Floyd Little.
Your legacy as “The Franchise” will live on forever.
"Leave a legacy that you and your family can be proud of. I've given you the best that I've got, and I'm a better person for it."
– Floyd Little pic.twitter.com/fBJUAGkUmm
.@nflcommish Statement on the Passing of @ProFootballHOF Legend Floyd Little: https://t.co/PM7SSt1gO0 pic.twitter.com/6frndje5HQ
Hard news today. Rest peacefully old friend. We send condolences to Floyd Little and his family. Forever a Hall of Famer. pic.twitter.com/p4YqTCZFo7
Rest In Peace to one of the all-time greats. Sending our condolences to the friends & family of Floyd Little. pic.twitter.com/WIXdY5ve2L
Here is the Floyd Little trophy case in the lobby of the Hillhouse-New Haven athletics facility named in his honor #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/wOGKWdpw5E
Floyd Little was a Hall of Fame person and my childhood hero. We were so blessed and lucky to have known this truly remarkable man. May God rest his soul, and bless his family. Frann and I are crushed and will miss him dearly. The greatest 44 ever. pic.twitter.com/MadflvBapG
The professional football world today is celebrating the life and mourning the passing of Floyd Little. A member of the Class of 2010, Little died Friday. He was 78.
Read More: https://t.co/nW3hwUEfDU#HOFForever pic.twitter.com/OKdXIj93yN
“Floyd Little embodied what it means to be Orange.” – Chancellor Syverud pic.twitter.com/TzzEwHb5Ud
This embrace says it all. I love this man who was part of setting the path for running backs in the league. Dr dr HOF , #syracuse ‘s finest. True legacy he has left. Rest in paradise.
Floyd Little was a true hero of the game. He was a man of great integrity, passion and courage.
We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations.#HOFForever | @Broncos pic.twitter.com/k78mYh16Uv
Statement by President-elect Biden on the passing of Floyd Little:https://t.co/1qLCIwzi1F pic.twitter.com/AiiD4npJjM
Rest in Heaven Mr.Little https://t.co/1H9h4pmDbA
